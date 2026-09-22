Bigg Boss 20 contestant Rhiti Tiwari opens up about her parents’ separation, reconnecting with Manoj Tiwari and financial struggles while building her career.

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Rhiti Tiwari, daughter of Bhojpuri actor and politician Manoj Tiwari, has opened up about her childhood, her parents’ separation and her journey towards building a closer relationship with her father. In a recent conversation with ScoutOp, the 25-year-old singer also spoke about pursuing her career independently and the financial challenges she said she faced while working towards her goals.

Bigg Boss 20: Manoj Tiwari’s daughter Rhiti Tiwari recalls parents’ separation, financial struggles; says, “I used to get 20-25 thousand a month”

Rhiti recalled that her parents used to argue frequently and that her father left home when she was very young. According to her, she had limited communication with him during that period and would meet him only occasionally. “My father left home very early. He wouldn't talk to me on the phone. I don't know actually because my parents used to fight a lot. I would meet him once a year.”

Rhiti Tiwari on reconnecting with Manoj Tiwari

Rhiti said her parents divorced when she was young. As she grew older, however, she decided to make an effort to understand her father and develop a closer relationship with him. She recalled that around the age of 18 or 19, she began spending more time with Manoj and focusing on strengthening their bond. According to Rhiti, their relationship gradually improved.

She also spoke about what she believes she inherited from her father. While she said his wealth and earnings did not come to her, she acknowledged the recognition associated with his name: “Unki jo cheezein hain kamayi hui, dhan daulat naam aur izzat, woh sab mere tehet nahin aaya. Mere tehet aaya unka naam. Jahan main jaati hoon respect de dete hain log, ke Manoj Tiwari ki beti hoon, main respect carry karti hoon.”

Manoj Tiwari wanted her to build her career independently

Rhiti further revealed that her father had made his stance on her professional journey clear from the beginning. According to the singer, Manoj told her that he would not create career opportunities for her and wanted her to establish herself through her own abilities.

She said she does not view his approach negatively and understands that he wanted her to prove herself independently. “Aur unhone ek aur cheez bahut clearly bol di ke woh meri koi help nahin karne wale mere career mein. Nothing in a bad way. Unhone mujhse kaha ke tum mein agar hoga toh tum khud se kar logi. Main tumhe kar ke nahin doonga,” she said.

Rhiti recalls financial difficulties

While discussing her journey, Rhiti also spoke about financial constraints she experienced while trying to pursue her goals. She said she received a fixed monthly allowance and had to manage her expenses within that amount: “Itne paise nahin the ke bahar jaa ke seekh paaun Kyunki papa kuch bhi nahin dete thhe. Main jo maangu woh nahin mil jata hai muje. Ek monthly allowance jitna. Pakad le 20-25 hazar rupay. Aur tujhe lagta hai 20-25k mein kisi ka mahina nikal sakta hai? Main kabhi kabhi 10 rs ka wada pao kha leti hoon din mein do bar. Taki pet bhar jaye. 500 rupees ka diesel bharwati hoon. Bas kitni zaroorat utne ke liye.”

Rhiti said these experiences shaped her understanding of money and independence as she worked towards building her career.

“I am just a layman”: Rhiti on public perception

Rhiti also addressed the perception that being Manoj Tiwari’s daughter automatically meant she had access to a privileged lifestyle. She said people often assume that she grew up with significant financial advantages because of her father’s public profile: “Sabko aisa lagta hai ke I come with a very big silver spoon in my mouth. But nahin, I am just a layman. Toh, it is tough.”

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Sajid Khan SLAMS Rhiti Tiwari after she calls Qazi Touqeer “fraudster, worst human ever”; Gauahar Khan praises his composure

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