Aditya Datt has spent two decades moving between romance, thrillers, action and biographical drama, but the genres have changed more than the filmmaker's instincts. From Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Table No. 21 to Commando 3 and Bad Cop, Datt's works have repeatedly been built around characters pushed into difficult situations, action that serves the story and emotion that gives the spectacle its stakes.

What makes an Aditya Datt film? Five signatures Gunmaaster G9 could bring together

With Gunmaaster G9, he returns to Emraan Hashmi and, intriguingly, to Himesh Reshammiya, almost 20 years after their Aashiq Banaya Aapne collaboration. The teaser promises guns, romance and high-octane action, but if Datt's track record is any indication, there could be considerably more happening beneath the noise.

Here are five signatures that could define his next.

1. Conflict That Drives the Story

Datt's stories rarely rely on action or twists for their own sake. Conflict is usually what sets the characters in motion. Aashiq Banaya Aapne used a romantic triangle to build jealousy, betrayal and tension, while Table No. 21 turned a seemingly harmless holiday into a psychological battle where every round pushed its protagonists closer to uncomfortable truths. In Gunmaaster G9, the conflict again appears personal: Emraan's character seems to be fighting not simply to survive, but for love.

2. Characters Under Pressure

Put Datt's characters in a comfortable situation, and there probably isn't much of a film. In Table No. 21, Rajeev Khandelwal and Tina Desai's married couple are progressively pushed beyond their limits as the game exposes secrets and consequences. Commando 3 took that pressure into action territory, putting Vidyut Jammwal's commando against a threat where failure has national consequences. Datt's heroes work best when the pressure keeps escalating, and Gunmaaster G9 appears to follow that template.

3. Action With Purpose

Datt has previously spoken about wanting action to be “purposeful” rather than simply spectacular. That philosophy was central to Commando 3, where physicality was tied to character and story. In Bad Cop, the series which featured Anurag Kashyap as the antagonist and Gulshan Devaiah in a double role, the action choreographed for the criminals was different from that of the cop.

With Gunmaaster G9, the guns and fights may be bigger, but the interesting question is what drives them. If Datt's past work is a guide, every punch, chase and shootout should mean something.

4. Emotion Beneath the Action

Even when Datt goes big on spectacle, emotion tends to remain the anchor. Table No. 21 ultimately wasn't about a game; it was about a marriage and the consequences of choices. Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story of Sunny Leone, similarly looked beyond the public persona to explore family, relationships, ambition and identity. That emotional layer could give Gunmaaster G9 its weight. In the teaser, Emraan’s character is portrayed as someone who is fighting for love, which makes the action an extension of his emotional stakes.

5. Music With an Identity

Music has been a Datt signature from the very beginning. Aashiq Banaya Aapne gave Himesh Reshammiya his breakthrough as a playback singer with its iconic title track, while Table No. 21 featured Gajendra Verma's Mann Mera. Commando 3, meanwhile, delivered tracks including 'Knock Knock Tera Baap Aaya.' Integral to his work is how he designs music, and Datt has consistently found space for songs that become part of a film's identity rather than mere soundtrack fillers. Now, with Himesh returning for Gunmaaster G9, that musical connection comes full circle.

Interestingly, many begin their roads to success with Datt, be it Himesh Reshammiya or Tanushree Dutta, Geeta Basra or even Shabina Khan, the choreographer.

Across his filmography, Datt has repeatedly put characters under pressure, made action serve a purpose and used music and emotion to give his worlds an identity. Gunmaaster G9 could bring all five instincts together, making it a seamless version of the Datt signature.

Also Read: Gunmaaster G9 director Aditya Datt reveals Aparshakti Khurana was his first choice to play the villain; says, “He has never played an out-and-out commercial and crazy-ass villain”

More Pages: Gunmaaster G9 Box Office Collection

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