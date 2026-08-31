The actor reflects on his journey from Stree 2 and Mirzapur to leading the critically acclaimed survival thriller and his upcoming projects.

Abhishek Banerjee says Stolen changed how filmmakers see him: “People saw that I can take responsibility of a film”

Abhishek Banerjee has spoken about how his work in Stolen influenced the way filmmakers approached him professionally. Following the success of Stree 2, the actor took on the lead role in the survival thriller, which presented him in a different genre and required him to carry much of the film’s emotional and narrative arc.

Abhishek Banerjee says Stolen changed how filmmakers see him: “People saw that I can take responsibility of a film”

Reflecting on the shift in his career after Stree 2, Abhishek said, “Stree 2 jaisi commercial film ke baad, meri agli film thi Stolen. It was a completely different space and a different genre. So, I think that also worked for me where people saw that I can take responsibility of a film on my shoulders and be with it till the last point. I am leading a few interesting projects and I’m enjoying this journey.”

Directed by Karan Tejpal, Stolen revolves around two brothers searching for a kidnapped baby, with Abhishek playing Gautam Bansal. The film premiered at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 7, 2023, before its release on Amazon Prime Video on May 10, 2025. The thriller also travelled to international film festivals, including those in Beijing, Japan’s Skip City and Zurich.

The actor’s upcoming projects continue to span different genres and formats. He will next reprise his popular character Compounder in Mirzapur: The Movie, which is scheduled to release on September 4. The film brings back several characters from the Mirzapur universe, including Divyendu Sharma’s Munna Tripathi, while Abhishek returns with the character’s familiar Ustara.

Beyond the Mirzapur franchise, Abhishek is also part of Lust Stories. He is set to make his Tamil debut with an upcoming Netflix series featuring R. Madhavan, Nimisha Sajayan and Gulshan Devaiah.

The actor also has an action drama opposite Tiger Shroff in the pipeline. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the project is expected to explore a more action-oriented space. In addition, Abhishek has a psychological thriller with TVF lined up.

With projects across franchises, anthology storytelling, regional content and action, Abhishek’s current slate reflects a continued move towards varied roles. His comments on Stolen also underline the significance of leading a project in shaping his choices and the opportunities coming his way.

Also Read: Abhishek Banerjee insists that Ranveer Singh as Hamza was “one of his best performances”; says, “It is more difficult than Khilji”

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