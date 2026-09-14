Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at home with his family in an intimate gathering. A photograph shared on social media offers a glimpse of the celebration, showing Saif seated on the floor with his sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, fondly known as Jeh, as they participate in the prayer ceremony. The picture also features members of the household staff joining the family with folded hands.

Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration: Saif Ali Khan offer prayers with sons and household staff; Kareena Kapoor Khan shares glimpse of eco-friendly idol

The photograph captures a relatively private moment from the festivities, with the family and staff gathered together in the living room. Saif can be seen dressed in a white kurta-pyjama, while Taimur and Jeh are seated nearby during the prayers. The gathering reflects the family's practice of celebrating festivals at home with those around them.

Kareena Kapoor also gave fans a glimpse into the family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations through pictures shared on social media. In one of the photographs, Saif is seen sitting on the floor and working with clay to make an eco-friendly Lord Ganpati idol. Dressed in a white kurta-pyjama, the actor can be seen shaping the clay with his hands.

Kareena later shared a picture of the completed idol placed on a wooden surface. She revealed that the idol was made by their younger son Jeh. Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote: “Made by my Jeh Baba. Wishing everyone a happy and peaceful Ganesh Chaturthi!”

Saif and Kareena, who got married in 2012, have often spoken about celebrating different festivals with their children. Kareena has previously shared that festivals across faiths are observed at home, with occasions such as Christmas, Diwali and Eid forming part of the family's celebrations. Their festive gatherings have included Christmas lunches, Diwali festivities and Eid celebrations featuring biryani and family get-togethers.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor is set to appear in Daayra, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is scheduled to release on September 18.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan opens up about stabbing attack; says, “You should not tempt fate”

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