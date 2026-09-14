Urmila Matondkar, who has often celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with enthusiasm, revealed that she will miss visiting Mumbai’s famous Ganpati pandals and seeking darshan this year. The actor took to Instagram to share a throwback picture from the festive occasion while explaining that her travel commitments will keep her away from the city during the celebrations.

Urmila Matondkar misses Mumbai’s Ganpati Celebrations amid travel commitments

Sharing the picture, Urmila penned a message seeking blessings and safety for people during the festival. She wrote, “Ganpati Babba Moriya, Bappa, This year I don't have a long list of wishes. Just keep people safe. Give them reason to smile. Strength for the days they don't talk about and when life gets difficult, remind them that they don't have to face it alone.”

She then spoke about missing the festive atmosphere in Mumbai this year. Urmila wrote, “Missing all the pandals and darshan in Mumbai this year due to travel Happy Ganesh Chaturthi, beautiful people!! Flashback picture, Ganesh Chaturthi, Jai Ganesh.”

The actor also shared pictures from one of her previous visits to a Ganpati pandal. In the photograph, she can be seen wearing an orange silk saree with a statement neckpiece, earrings and bangles. Urmila posed with folded hands as she sought blessings from Lord Ganesha.

Urmila’s post comes as devotees across the country celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. Several celebrities have also taken to social media to extend their wishes and share glimpses of their celebrations with fans and followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urmila Matondkar (@urmilamatondkarofficial)

Ganesh Chaturthi is being observed on September 14 this year. The festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, who is worshipped as the deity of wisdom and prosperity and as the remover of obstacles.

The 10-day celebrations will conclude on September 25 with Anant Chaturdashi. The day marks the final stage of the festival and is traditionally observed with the immersion of Ganpati idols, known as Ganesh Visarjan.

Also Read: Urmila Matondkar reveals why she almost rejected ‘Chamma Chamma’: “I was completely against doing an item song”

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