The making of a successful film involves careful planning, a strong script and consistent execution. For director Abhishek Pathak, however, the journey of the Drishyam franchise has also been shaped by the support of his family and what he considers good fortune.

Abhishek Pathak opens up on 12-year Drishyam journey: “Filmmaking is intense, and my wife kept me sane”

As Drishyam The Conclusion approaches its theatrical release, Pathak recently reflected on the 12-year journey of the franchise and how his personal life has evolved alongside it. While the series is known for its suspense, writing and twists, the director sees his experience through a more personal perspective, particularly the support he has received from his wife, Shivaleeka Oberoi.

Speaking at the trailer launch, Pathak recalled the journey of the franchise and the personal milestones he experienced along the way. He said, “This is a journey of 12 years. I think nobody had thought that we’d be standing here together after 12 years, and complete this journey of part 3. I am 39 today and in part 2, I married Shivaleeka and now in part 3, I have a daughter. I became a father. It is emotional, and Shivaleeka has been a part of it since Drishyam 2, giving me peace, giving me support. Filmmaking is intense, and she kept me sane. It is a great journey, a long journey.”

Pathak's comments highlight the personal side of working on a franchise over several years. As the director returned to the world of Drishyam for its third instalment, his life outside filmmaking also changed, with marriage and fatherhood becoming important milestones during the journey.

He also credited Shivaleeka's presence and support for helping him manage the pressures that come with filmmaking. For Pathak, the experience of making the Drishyam films has therefore been closely connected with the changes in his personal life.

With Drishyam The Conclusion set to continue the story, Pathak now looks back at a franchise that has remained part of his professional and personal journey for more than a decade. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2, 2026.

Also Read : Abhishek Pathak, Sandeep Francis’ Switch Off selected for L’Étrange Festival in Paris

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