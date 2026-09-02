Excel Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios’ Mirzapur: The Movie is among the most awaited films in Indian cinema. The film marks the theatrical transition of the popular Mirzapur franchise, bringing its much-loved world to the big screen for the first time. Following the release of its teaser and trailer, anticipation around the film has further increased.

From Dil Chahta Hai to Don: Ritesh Sidhwani reflects on Excel Entertainment’s 25 years journey; says, “Each film was different”

As the film approaches its theatrical release, Excel Entertainment co-founder Ritesh Sidhwani is also marking 25 years in the Indian entertainment industry. Over the years, the production house has backed films across genres, with Sidhwani continuing to focus on stories that appeal to audiences.

In a recent interview, Sidhwani was asked, “How has Excel's run been in the last 25 years? And what makes you believe that a story must be told?”

Reflecting on Excel Entertainment’s journey, Ritesh Sidhwani said, “Dil Chahta Hai birthed bromance and friendship films in the industry. We then went on to make Lakshya followed by Don and Honeymoon Travels. Each of them were different from the other. Over time, we realized that a production company should feature diverse voices. It shouldn't restrict itself to one particular genre, which many production houses tend to do. Till now, we only proceed with a film if we genuinely believe in the story 100%. However, there have been times when we believed in a project and it did not work. In those cases, we have always stood by our decisions. We have never gone back to the filmmaker and said, “I told you this wouldn't work.”” He further added, “We are fortunate that such great stories continue to choose Excel Entertainment and it's still going.”

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, and co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani. Mirzapur: The Movie is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 4, 2026.

Also Read : Mirzapur: The Movie: Ritesh Sidhwani reveals why the film needed its own story; says “It needed its own midpoint, emotional journey and payoff”

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