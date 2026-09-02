Jackie Shroff has often spoken about his concern for the environment and the importance of keeping the surroundings clean. The actor has also encouraged people, especially the younger generation, to develop a deeper connection with nature. In a recent conversation, Jackie opened up about where his own bond with nature began and recalled how his mother played an important role in shaping his perspective.

Jackie Shroff recalls how his mother sparked his love for nature: “My mother was very fond of flowers”

Sharing a memory from his childhood, Jackie Shroff said, “My mother was very fond of flowers. In a 10-by-10 room, there was a tiny little balcony. She used to grow roses there, and she loved those roses. I could see the thorns too. I could see the roses too. So, I saw all these things there and I understood that there is pain as well as happiness.”

The actor also spoke about how his experiences helped him develop a strong connection with the soil. Recalling his childhood and the loss of his brother, Jackie said, “I became friends with the soil. I understood that my mother would water it, give it a little sunlight…Then I realised, as I grew older, where did my brother go? He went into the soil. And when I understood that he had gone into the soil, I started becoming friends with the soil. I started loving my soil. I want to save topsoil, which is not there anymore. There was so much talk about topsoil for a while, and then everyone became quiet about it,” he adds.

Jackie further stressed the importance of understanding the role of topsoil in sustaining life and food production. He urged people to learn more about the Earth's resources and respect the environment.

“Every child should know that topsoil is the only thing that gives us food. Beneath it, there is all kinds of soil, but there is topsoil. How much topsoil do we actually have? Does anyone know? Look it up sometime in a book and see how much topsoil is actually left on Earth. We keep walking around, enjoying ourselves on this Earth, but we need to respect the Earth. We keep trampling it under our feet as we walk, but look at that Mother Earth. She is protecting us,” he says.

Concluding his thoughts, Jackie emphasised the need to maintain a healthy relationship with nature. “When I go into the ground, everything will become part of the soil. So, let’s be friends with the soil. That’s why we are here, basically. Enjoy your life, but don’t enjoy life by doing things that you are not supposed to do. Do a little pleasure, a little dance, a little fun, spend time with friends, have little conversations about things - but focus more on what you guys are doing with…” he concluded.

Also Read: Jackie Shroff opens up on his grandfather role in The Great Grand Superhero; says, “To be able to portray that kind of warmth on screen gave me a very beautiful, soulful feeling”

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