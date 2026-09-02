Shweta Tripathi on the common factor between her and Golu Gupta of Mirzapur, “Her love for books never felt like research as I’ve been living with that habit for years”

For audiences, Golu Gupta's love for books became one of the defining aspects of her personality in Mirzapur. Whether she was tucked away in a library or finding comfort in the pages of a novel, reading wasn't just a habit for Golu, it shaped the way she saw the world. What many may not know is that long before Golu came into her life, Shweta Tripathi had already built a relationship with books that looked remarkably similar.

Shweta Tripathi on the common factor between her and Golu Gupta of Mirzapur, “Her love for books never felt like research as I’ve been living with that habit for years”

Looking back, Shweta says that Golu's love for reading was one part of the character that required very little preparation because it mirrored her own life so closely. The actor believes that her curiosity, independent way of thinking and desire to constantly learn are qualities she naturally shares with the much-loved character.

Reflecting on the connection, Shweta said, “Every actor hopes they'll meet a character who already understands a part of them. For me, that was Golu. Her love for books never felt like research because I'd been living with that habit for years. I've always been the person who walks into a bookstore saying, ‘I'll just browse’, and somehow walks out carrying at least three books. If there's one thing that has always connected Golu and me, it’s reading. Books have shaped the way I see people and the world around me.”

She added, “As an actor, you're constantly trying to understand why someone behaves the way they do, and books allow you to step into hundreds of lives without leaving your own. They've made me less judgemental, more empathetic and endlessly curious. Golu and I also share that need to keep learning, asking questions and not accepting everything at face value. Where we're different is that Golu is much more reserved, while I'm someone who enjoys conversations and expressing what I feel. But at our core, that curiosity and love for discovering something new through every book is what connects us the most.”

For Shweta, books have never been just a hobby. They have quietly influenced the choices she has made, the characters she has connected with and the stories she wants to tell. That is perhaps why some of her most memorable characters, including Golu Gupta, carry the same love for reading that has been a part of her own life for years.

Today, as Shweta continues to evolve both as an actor and a producer, books remain a constant companion—forming a quiet thread that connects who she was before Mirzapur, who she became through Golu Gupta, and the storyteller she continues to grow into with every new chapter.

Also Read: Sonal Chauhan reveals she was ‘nervous’ before entering Mirzapur: The Movie; says, “There are a lot of iconic characters in Mirzapur who have already built a relationship with the audience”

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