From Denim to Linen: 5 Monochrome looks to take fashion cues from Ishwak Singh

Ishwak Singh has made a mark with his performances in projects such as Rocket Boys, Paatal Lok, Gandharwa and Berlin. Alongside his work on screen, the actor has also developed a distinct personal style that leans towards minimal and understated fashion. His wardrobe often features clean silhouettes, neutral tones and well-balanced ensembles, showing that a simple look can make an impact.

From Denim to Linen: 5 Monochrome looks to take fashion cues from Ishwak Singh

From relaxed linen separates to structured tailoring, Ishwak has experimented with monochromatic dressing across different occasions. Here are five looks from the actor’s wardrobe that offer easy fashion cues.

Denim, But Make It Formal

Ishwak gives denim a more polished treatment with a navy blue co-ord set featuring pleated denim trousers and a matching jacket. He pairs the outfit with a classic white T-shirt, Chelsea boots and a wristwatch. The combination offers a smart take on denim and can work for both casual and semi-formal occasions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishwak Singh (@ishwaksingh)

Linens for the Win

For a relaxed look, Ishwak opts for a beige linen shirt with matching trousers. The tonal combination keeps the outfit simple, while the lightweight fabric makes it suitable for a daytime outing, brunch or a getaway.

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Black on Black: An Ever-Classic

Black remains a versatile choice, and Ishwak opts for a straightforward take on the classic combination. He pairs relaxed black trousers with a black T-shirt and adds a belt to give the outfit some structure. The look can easily work for casual outings as well as semi-formal settings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishwak Singh (@ishwaksingh)

The Perfect Resort Edit

Ishwak’s ivory-toned ensemble offers a relaxed option for a holiday or resort setting. The look features trousers, a shirt and an overcoat, with subtle blue threadwork adding detail to the otherwise tonal outfit. Boat-inspired motifs add to the holiday aesthetic, while tan loafers provide a contrast to the light-coloured ensemble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishwak Singh (@ishwaksingh)

The Formal Winter Edit

For a winter-ready formal look, Ishwak combines straight-fit Korean trousers with a turtleneck cardigan and a semi-formal jacket featuring a twisted collar and oversized pockets. The combination balances a structured silhouette with a comfortable feel, while black Chelsea boots complete the outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishwak Singh (@ishwaksingh)

On the work front, Ishwak Singh is gearing up for Prakash Jha’s Jaanadesh and Maddock Films’ Sarvaagunn Sampann, in which he will be seen opposite Vaani Kapoor.

Also Read : Ishwak Singh speaks on playing Gokul in Gandhari: “It was challenging, uncomfortable at times and deeply personal”

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