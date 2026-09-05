Ishwak Singh speaks on playing Gokul in Gandhari: “It was challenging, uncomfortable at times and deeply personal”

Actor Ishwak Singh recently shared a glimpse of his experience working on Netflix’s Gandhari, in which he stars alongside Taapsee Pannu. The actor took to Instagram to share a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the film, featuring moments from rehearsals, script readings, action sequences and scenes with Taapsee.

Ishwak Singh speaks on playing Gokul in Gandhari: “It was challenging, uncomfortable at times and deeply personal”

Ishwak plays Gokul, a father searching for his daughter, in the film. Sharing the BTS pictures, the actor reflected on what the role meant to him and the emotional space he explored while playing the character.

He wrote, “Playing Gokul meant exploring a kind of helplessness that doesn't always need words. It was challenging, uncomfortable at times and deeply personal in ways I didn't expect. Grateful to the team behind Gandhari for trusting me with this character. The film is finally out and I'm excited for you all to experience it.

#Gandhari streaming on Netflix”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishwak Singh (@ishwaksingh)

The pictures shared by Ishwak offer glimpses of his journey with Gokul across different stages of the production. Along with stills featuring him and Taapsee, the post includes moments from rehearsals and preparations for the film's action sequences.

Ishwak Singh’s upcoming projects

Following Gandhari, Ishwak Singh has several projects lined up across streaming and independent cinema. The actor will next be seen in ZEE5’s Sarvaagun Sampaann and filmmaker Prakash Jha’s Jaanadesh.

He is also part of the indie film What Remains. These projects add to Ishwak’s recent work across different genres and formats.

Also Read: Gandhari action director Brahim Chab praises Taapsee Pannu: “She never gave up during the shoot”

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