The 2008 musical drama earned National Film Awards and continues to connect with audiences through its characters and music.

It has been 18 years since the release of Rock On!!, the musical drama directed by Abhishek Kapoor that brought together Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal, Purab Kohli and Luke Kenny. Released in 2008, the film went on to become a commercial success and earned recognition at the National Film Awards, while its music and portrayal of a rock band helped it establish a lasting place in popular culture.

18 Years of Rock On!! Abhishek Kapoor reflects on Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal starrer and its lasting impact

On the occasion of the film completing 18 years, Abhishek Kapoor looked back at the journey of Rock On!! and reflected on what continues to connect audiences with the film. “Looking back on 18 years of Rock On!!, what stands out isn't just the music or the awards, but how deeply people still connect with these characters. We were taking a genuine leap of faith on a story and a sound that mainstream Indian cinema hadn't really explored at the time. The magic of that film came from the pure, unfiltered energy of everyone involved—and seeing that energy continue to resonate with a whole new generation of viewers today is deeply humbling," said Abhishek Kapoor.

The film revolved around four members of a rock band — lead singer Aditya, played by Farhan Akhtar, guitarist Joe, played by Arjun Rampal, drummer KD, played by Purab Kohli and keyboardist Rob, played by Luke Kenny. The story followed their reunion as they attempted to revive their musical dream and complete a journey that had remained unfinished.

Rock On!! also marked an important milestone for Farhan Akhtar, who made his acting and singing debut with the film. His performance, alongside those of Rampal, Kohli and Kenny, became an integral part of the film’s appeal.

Another major component of the film was its soundtrack, composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The music played a significant role in bringing the world of the band and its journey to the screen, while contributing to the film’s wider popularity.

Following its theatrical release, Rock On!! emerged as a commercial success. The film subsequently received recognition at the National Film Awards in 2010. Abhishek Kapoor was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi, while Arjun Rampal won the award for Best Supporting Actor.

Nearly two decades after its release, Rock On!! continues to be remembered for its music, ensemble performances and its story about friendship, ambition and unfinished dreams.

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar reveals how Rock On!! changed his career; says, “I never thought about acting”

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