Farah Khan recently visited celebrity chef Vikas Khanna’s popular New York restaurant, Bungalow, turning the occasion into a warm and personal gathering. Vikas Khanna shared a series of photographs and moments from Farah’s visit on Instagram, along with a heartfelt note describing his bond with her.

Farah Khan visits Vikas Khanna’s New York restaurant Bungalow, chef calls her ‘queen Farah’

The pictures show Farah spending time with Vikas and people associated with Bungalow. In one photograph, the duo can be seen posing together against the New York skyline, while other pictures capture candid moments from her time at the restaurant. Farah also met Mysha Rizvi, who has become an integral part of Bungalow.

While sharing the pictures, Vikas affectionately referred to Farah as “Queen Farah” and spoke about how special her presence was for him and those close to him. He wrote, “NO ONE LIKE YOU, QUEEN FARAH. Some people enter your life and somehow become family. You are one of those rare people for us. Myshu has been looking forward to this day for so long, and seeing her excitement makes today even more special for me. Can’t wait to welcome you today at Bungalow, begin with our Ganga Jal ceremony, and open the doors together at 4:45 PM with your sweets, surprises, laughter and love. Having you with us today feels deeply personal. Love youuuuuuu @farahkhankunder.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikas Khanna (@vikaskhannagroup)

Vikas also revealed that Farah participated in a Ganga Jal ceremony at Bungalow before the restaurant opened its doors for the day. The ceremony was followed by sweets, surprises, laughter and other personal moments, bringing a traditional touch to the gathering.

Bungalow, Vikas Khanna’s New York venture, has been known for showcasing Indian cuisine, culture and traditions. The chef has often used the restaurant as a space to celebrate Indian heritage through food and experiences.

Farah’s visit adds another celebrity moment to Bungalow’s journey. However, it was Vikas’ emotional message and the candid glimpses from the gathering that made the occasion particularly personal. His words about Farah being like family highlighted the close bond they share beyond their professional connections.

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