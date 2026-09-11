Farah Khan recalls Akshaye Khanna being “very difficult” to work with; says, “He was very irritable and wouldn’t want to stand”

Farah Khan has opened up about her early experiences working with Akshaye Khanna, recalling a time when the actor’s behaviour made him challenging to choreograph. The filmmaker and choreographer also acknowledged the change she noticed in Akshaye after Dil Chahta Hai and praised his dancing abilities.

Farah Khan recalls Akshaye Khanna being “very difficult” to work with; says, “He was very irritable and wouldn’t want to stand”

During a conversation on choreographers Bosco and Caesar’s podcast Dance Masti, Farah spoke about her experience of working with Akshaye in the earlier phase of his career. Recalling those days, she said, “At one time, Akshaye Khanna used to be very difficult to work with.”

Farah went on to mention some of the projects where they worked together, including Doli Saja Ke Rakhna and Laawaris. She said, “I have done Doli Saja Ke Rakhna with him, then a couple of other movies, Laawaris and something else. He, I think, himself has confessed in interviews that he was very difficult. He was very irritable and wouldn't want to stand.”

The choreographer admitted that the experience eventually led her to decide against working on Akshaye’s songs. “I said if it is Akshaye Khanna’s song, I don’t want to choreograph it," she recalled.

However, Farah also pointed out that she noticed a transformation in the actor after Dil Chahta Hai. According to her, Akshaye became more comfortable with dance and performance over time. “After Dil Chahta Hai, he had a transformation, I think. In Tees Maar Khan, he was too good. He is actually a very good dancer. But I was very clear that I don't want to work with artists who are irritating,” she said.

Meanwhile, Akshaye has continued to remain selective about his public appearances. He was recently spotted in Mumbai having lunch with filmmaker and friend Rajat Rawail. His appearance came around the time of the Drishyam 3 trailer launch. Akshaye had reportedly exited the third instalment following a disagreement with the makers over his look and fees, with Jaideep Ahlawat subsequently taking over the role.

Akshaye was also seen in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, which released in December 2025 and featured Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal.

The actor is now set to appear as Shukracharya in Mahakali. The makers have released a nearly three-minute glimpse titled ‘Shukracharya’s War Cry’, giving audiences a look at his portrayal of the powerful guru of the Asuras.

Also Read: Farah Khan bids emotional goodbye to triplets as they head to different cities for college: “3 campuses..3 goodbyes! 3 pieces of my heart”

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