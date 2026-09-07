Farah Khan bids emotional goodbye to triplets as they head to different cities for college: “3 campuses..3 goodbyes! 3 pieces of my heart”

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan is entering an emotional new chapter as a mother, with her triplets, Czar, Diva and Anya, leaving home to pursue higher studies. Farah recently shared glimpses of the milestone on social media, revealing that her three children are headed to different cities and campuses, making the transition especially difficult for her.

Farah Khan bids emotional goodbye to triplets as they head to different cities for college: “3 campuses..3 goodbyes! 3 pieces of my heart”

Sharing pictures from the farewell, Farah opened up about the challenge of sending all three children to college at the same time. “If u thought moving ur kid to college was hard.. try doing it 3 times! 3 cities, 3 campuses..3 goodbyes! 3 pieces of my heart,” she wrote on Instagram. She also shared a heartfelt message for her children, writing, “Jao jee lo apni zindagi,” while reassuring them that “all roads lead back to Dad & mom.”

Farah’s post received several messages of support from her friends and colleagues from the film and entertainment industry. Karan Johar, Sunita Kapoor, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Kiku Sharda, Rhea Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Maheep Kapoor, Priya Dutt and Sania Mirza were among those who left comments for the filmmaker as she marked the emotional occasion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

Czar, Diva and Anya were born in February 2008 to Farah and filmmaker Shirish Kunder through IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation). Farah was 43 at the time of their birth. She has previously spoken openly about her pregnancy and the challenges she faced while expecting triplets.

Farah had revealed that she underwent IVF at the age of 42. Although she initially did not expect to have triplets, she was told that she would have at least one child. However, the pregnancy involved significant risks, and doctors advised her to consider reducing one of the foetuses because of the complications associated with carrying triplets at her age. Farah decided against the procedure and continued with the pregnancy.

Motherhood also changed Farah’s outlook towards life. After becoming a mother, the 61-year-old filmmaker described the experience as a “U turn” and said having children had made her a “softer and happier person.” She also acknowledged that things she once considered important, including awards, actors’ fees and industry events, no longer held the same significance for her.

Also Read : Farah Khan visits Vikas Khanna’s New York restaurant Bungalow, chef calls her ‘queen Farah’

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.