As period dramas continue to captivate audiences with their blend of history and storytelling, actors are increasingly becoming aware of the responsibility that comes with portraying characters from defining moments of the past. Saiee M Manjrekar has said that for her, authenticity goes beyond costumes and grand sets—it lies in respecting the people, emotions, and historical context that inspired the story.

Saiee M Manjrekar on working in historical film like Ram Charan backed India House, “When a film is rooted in history, authenticity isn’t a choice, it’s a responsibility”

The actor will next be seen in India House, an ambitious Telugu period drama produced by Ram Charan. Set against a significant historical backdrop, the film has given Saiee an opportunity to immerse herself in a world shaped by real events, reminding her that every creative decision carries the responsibility of doing justice to history while creating an emotionally engaging cinematic experience.

Speaking about working on a film inspired by a real historical period, Saiee M Manjrekar said, “There is something incredibly humbling about being part of a film that draws inspiration from a real chapter in history. When you're working on a contemporary story, you have a certain creative freedom in interpreting a character, but when the narrative is rooted in actual events or a specific historical period, you feel a much deeper sense of responsibility. You're not just playing a role; you are representing a time, a culture, and people whose stories deserve to be told with honesty and respect. That awareness naturally influences the way you prepare. You become more curious, you read more, you observe more, and you try to understand not just how people looked or spoke, but how they thought, what they believed in, and what shaped their lives. I think audiences today are incredibly informed, and rightly so. They appreciate authenticity, and they can immediately recognise when a film has been made with sincerity and care.”

She further added, “What I loved about India House is that while it is mounted on a grand scale, its emotional core remains deeply human. The historical setting provides the backdrop, but at the heart of the film are people, relationships, dreams, sacrifices and choices that continue to feel relevant even today. As actors, our responsibility is to make those emotions feel truthful without losing sight of the historical context. Every detail from the body language and dialogue to the costumes and the world around us contributes to creating that authenticity. Being part of this project has been an enriching learning experience because it reminded me that cinema has the power not only to entertain but also to encourage audiences to reconnect with important moments from our past. I hope viewers are immersed in the world we've created, while also leaving the theatre with a deeper appreciation for the history that inspired it. That's the kind of storytelling I feel privileged to be associated with.”

With India House, Saiee M Manjrekar continues to explore challenging and meaningful roles while expanding her presence in multilingual cinema. Backed by producer Ram Charan, the period drama aims to bring together compelling storytelling, historical depth, and cinematic scale.

Also Read: Saiee M Manjrekar begins shooting for new romantic drama in Italy; official announcement expected soon

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