Farah Khan hits back at Cyrus Broacha for calling her cook Dilip a ‘fraud’: “I can replace him with you”

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has responded to comedian Cyrus Broacha after he criticised her cook, Dilip, who has gained popularity through her YouTube vlogs. Cyrus recently described Dilip as a ‘fraud’ and ‘overrated’, expressing his reservations about the latter’s on-camera persona. Farah reacted to his comments with a witty response, prompting a series of reactions from social media users.

Farah Khan hits back at Cyrus Broacha for calling her cook Dilip a ‘fraud’: “I can replace him with you”

Farah Khan’s response to Cyrus Broacha

Farah responded to a video in which Cyrus shared his opinion about Dilip and questioned the authenticity of his behaviour on camera. Taking to the comments section, she wrote, “Cyrus I can replace him with you.”

Cyrus was quick to respond to the filmmaker’s remark, asking, “Kal se aaun? (Should I come from tomorrow?)”

Their exchange caught the attention of social media users, with several suggesting that Farah should invite Cyrus to appear in one of her vlogs. One user commented, “Make an episode with him. Let's see what Dilip has to say.” Another wrote, “If Cyrus joins you...everyone will stop watching for sure.” A third user came to Dilip’s defence, stating, “No Cyrus, you are not eligible. No one can replace Dilip.”

However, not everyone was pleased with Farah’s response. One user expressed disappointment, writing, “Are you mad or what? You should have taken a stand for Dilip.”

What did Cyrus Broacha say about Dilip?

Cyrus shared his views about Dilip during a conversation with actor Shantanu Anam. Expressing his dislike for the internet personality’s on-camera behaviour, the comedian said, “I don't like that guy. He irritates me. He is like acting all the time now. The first couple of times he was nice; otherwise, he looks like a fraud to me. I think Farah feeds him the lines, and then he says whatever he wants. Sometimes I feel his heart is not in it. He is overrated.”

Shantanu, however, disagreed with Cyrus and defended Dilip during the conversation. Supporting the cook’s popularity, he said, “You are the only person in the world who doesn't like Dilip. Dilip is lovable and sweet.”

How Dilip became popular through Farah Khan’s vlogs

Dilip has developed a following of his own through his appearances in Farah’s YouTube videos. What started as cooking-focused content gradually expanded to include celebrity home visits, food, conversations and light-hearted exchanges between Farah and her cook. His candid responses and comic timing have become a regular feature of the vlogs, with viewers often looking forward to his interactions with the filmmaker and her celebrity guests.

Dilip’s growing popularity also led to an opportunity to feature in an advertisement with Shah Rukh Khan, drawing attention from viewers. Farah has previously spoken about how the success of their YouTube channel has helped Dilip financially. In November 2025, she revealed that she had used a year’s worth of YouTube earnings to help him clear a substantial debt and support his son’s culinary education. She also shared that Dilip was building a house in his hometown.

While Cyrus has voiced his reservations about Dilip’s on-screen persona, Farah’s response has added another exchange to the ongoing conversation around the cook’s popularity.

Also Read : Farah Khan shares rare BTS photos with Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta and Manisha Koirala; asks fans to guess the films

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