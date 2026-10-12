The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards has announced its hosting line-up for the 27th edition, bringing together Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul and Ananya Panday. The four actors and entertainers will co-host the IIFA Awards Night 2027, scheduled to take place at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on January 23. The two-day IIFA Weekend and Awards will be held on January 22 and 23, 2027.

IIFA Awards 2027: Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, and Maniesh Paul to co-host 27th edition in Abu Dhabi

The announcement brings together a mix of returning hosts and a first-time addition to the hosting line-up. While Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul have previously hosted the ceremony, Ananya Panday will take on the role for the first time. The event will mark another association between IIFA and Abu Dhabi, which has hosted several editions of the awards.

Speaking about his return, Karan Johar said, “IIFA and I go back a long way, and some of my most memorable moments on stage have happened here. Six times as host sounds like a lot, but the excitement, the nerves and the sheer unpredictability of a live IIFA night never get old! There’s a wonderful madness and magic to IIFA that you simply have to experience. Coming back to Abu Dhabi makes it even more special, and I’m ready for the laughter, the surprises and everything IIFA 2027 has in store.”

Varun Dhawan also expressed his excitement about hosting the ceremony, highlighting the event’s role in bringing together the Indian film fraternity for a global celebration. He said, “IIFA has always been a celebration that feels very close to the heart of every actor because it brings our entire film fraternity together in one place and then takes that celebration to the world. I have had some incredible memories with IIFA over the years, from performing on its stage to being part of its unforgettable celebrations in Abu Dhabi. There is an incredible energy at IIFA that is difficult to describe until you experience it — the audience, the artists, the music and that feeling of Indian cinema coming together on one global stage. To return to Yas Island and host the IIFA Awards is a huge honour. Abu Dhabi has become such a special part of IIFA’s journey, and I am thrilled to be coming back to a place where we have created so many incredible memories. IIFA has grown beyond an awards night into a celebration of everything that makes Indian cinema so loved around the world. I cannot wait to share the stage, celebrate our incredible talent and hopefully create a few more unforgettable IIFA moments along the way.”

For Ananya Panday, the announcement marks a new milestone in her association with IIFA. Recalling how her journey with the awards began in Abu Dhabi, she said, “Being a part of IIFA has always been incredibly special to me. My IIFA journey began in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, with my very first-ever performance on that iconic stage. I still remember the excitement of that moment. I had grown up watching IIFA, so to find myself a part of that incredible celebration of Indian cinema felt like a dream come true. Over the years, IIFA has become such a beautiful part of my journey. With every experience, I’ve had the opportunity to grow, discover new sides of myself and create memories that I will always cherish. There is something truly magical about the IIFA stage, the energy, the scale, the audiences and the incredible coming together of talent from across our industry. To now be returning to IIFA 2027 in a completely new role as a co-host to IIFA Awards makes this experience even more special. To have the opportunity to be on that stage and celebrate some of the biggest stars, stories and achievements of Indian cinema is something I’m genuinely excited about. And to do it in Abu Dhabi, where my IIFA journey began, makes it even more meaningful. I can’t wait to be back, create new memories and celebrate the magic of Indian cinema with audiences around the world.”

Maniesh Paul, who has hosted the awards on multiple occasions, also spoke about returning to the stage. He said, “Hosting IIFA has been such a special part of my journey. I’ve had the privilege of being on this incredible stage multiple times, and every time IIFA comes around, that excitement and nervous energy is exactly the same. The live audience, the stars, the madness, the laughter, there’s simply nothing quite like it. To be returning as host for the 27th edition, and especially to be back at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, feels incredibly special. IIFA has given me some unforgettable memories over the years, and I feel genuinely grateful to be a part of its journey. I can’t wait to be back on that stage, share the madness with my co-host, celebrate our incredible cinema and create some more unforgettable IIFA memories!”

The 27th edition of IIFA Weekend and Awards will take place at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on January 22 and 23, 2027. With four personalities from different corners of the entertainment industry sharing hosting duties, the ceremony will bring together performances, awards and celebrations of Indian cinema on an international stage.

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