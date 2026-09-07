Magnum by Safari, the luggage brand from Safari Industries (India) Limited, has announced Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan as its new brand ambassador. The association brings together the actor’s understated style and individuality with the brand’s ‘Swag On The Move’ proposition, which focuses on contemporary design, functionality and affordability for modern Indian travellers.

Saif Ali Khan joins Magnum by Safari as brand ambassador; luggage brand unveils new association

Saif Ali Khan, known for his sophisticated persona and distinctive style, will feature in Magnum by Safari’s upcoming campaign. According to the brand, the actor’s personality aligns with its positioning around individuality and confidence while travelling. Magnum by Safari offers trolley bags and duffle bags across accessible price points, with trolley bags starting at ₹1,400. The brand combines design, durability and functionality while positioning its luggage as an extension of personal style.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Sudhir Jatia, Managing Director, Safari Industries (India) Limited, said, "Magnum by Safari has quickly emerged as a top luggage choice on Flipkart by delivering on a clear promise: premium quality, modern aesthetics, and exceptional value for the style-conscious traveller. Our partnership with Saif Ali Khan perfectly embodies this vision. His timeless sophistication and effortless style reinforce our commitment to contemporary design while increasing the brand affinity to a wider, dynamic audience across India."

Speaking about his association with Magnum by Safari, Saif Ali Khan said, "I'm drawn to the brand because it offers good design at an affordable price, without compromising on style or character. Magnum by Safari feels like a natural fit for the way I travel - simple, confident and with a sense of style. I like how the brand brings together thoughtful design, durability and functionality in luggage that is made for life on the move."

The campaign featuring Saif Ali Khan will roll out across Magnum by Safari’s key brand and consumer touchpoints. Flipkart, which serves as the brand’s exclusive selling platform, will also carry the campaign-led initiatives.

With the new association, Magnum by Safari is looking to strengthen its positioning in the luggage segment while expanding its reach among consumers across India. Meanwhile, for Saif it comes at a time when he is gearing up for one of his most anticipated releases Haiwaan also starring Akshay Kumar in a negative role and is directed by Priyadarshan.

Also Read: Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18: Saif Ali Khan recalls feeling “nervous” while working with Amitabh Bachchan

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