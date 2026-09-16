Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia has exclusively spoken about his recently-released film Ghamasaan and his long-standing association with stories set in the Hindi heartland. The director explained how the region gives him a distinct world to explore, while also offering changing social dynamics that continue to provide new perspectives.

EXCLUSIVE: Tigmanshu Dhulia on exploring the heartland in Ghamasaan, “This is a world I genuinely enjoy working with”

Talking about what the heartland allows him to explore as a filmmaker, Dhulia said, “It gives me access to a very distinct way of life and a set of social dynamics that are quite different from urban India. The geography itself becomes an important part of the storytelling, while the culture, language, relationships and power structures add several layers to the characters and their motivations.”

He further added, “There is also a certain rawness to the environment that lends itself beautifully to stories involving conflict and survival. For me, it provides a very specific and textured world to build a narrative around.”

Dhulia also spoke about how his relationship with the Hindi heartland has evolved through his filmography. “Earlier, my relationship with the heartland was more personal because I was drawing from experiences and observations that I had grown up around. Over the years, that relationship has become more observational as well,” he said.

“I am now equally interested in understanding how the region is changing and how those changes are influencing people, their aspirations and their relationships. The heartland is not static; it has evolved along with the rest of the country. That evolution gives me newer perspectives and stories to explore,” he added.

Speaking about the challenges of bringing Ghamasaan to life, Dhulia said there was no single difficulty that stood out. “I wouldn't say there was one particular challenge that stood out. This is a genre and a world that I genuinely enjoy working with, so the process was creatively very exciting for me,” he said.

He explained that considerable attention was given to the film’s environment and locations. “A lot of attention went into getting the environment, locations and details right because they are integral to the story. We wanted the world to feel lived-in rather than constructed, and the research we did helped us achieve that sense of authenticity.”

“Shooting in real locations also added immensely to the atmosphere of the film,” Dhulia concluded.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Pratik Gandhi says his Ghamasaan character Aditya “is not scared of losing anything which makes him very powerful”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.