EXCLUSIVE: Pratik Gandhi says his Ghamasaan character Aditya “is not scared of losing anything which makes him very powerful”

Actor Pratik Gandhi is set to return with Ghamasaan, an upcoming action thriller that will premiere on ZEE5 in Hindi on September 11, 2026. The actor plays Aditya, a police officer whose investigation into Maharaj gradually becomes a deeply personal pursuit.

EXCLUSIVE: Pratik Gandhi says his Ghamasaan character Aditya “is not scared of losing anything which makes him very powerful”

Speaking about what drew him to the character, Pratik described Aditya as a passionate and fearless officer who is willing to go beyond the boundaries of his official duty.

“I think Aditya is very passionate and courageous, at the same time a fearless officer, he goes beyond the call of his duty. He was put on a particular project, a mission which was time-bound but when he realises what Maharaj has been doing to the people in that region for the longest time, he actually takes it very personally. And that makes it interesting as a character to create. There are many layers to him, he is charming, and there are scenes with his wife. But at the same time, he makes it very difficult for his wife as he is unable to create that boundary between his personal life and his duty and that makes the character very interesting for me.”

Pratik Gandhi on Aditya beyond his uniform

For Pratik, Aditya is not defined solely by his position as a police officer. The actor sees the character as someone who relies heavily on instinct and is willing to make difficult decisions based on what he believes is right.

“He is courageous, charming, and he strongly feels that he should follow his gut. He has taken a lot of decisions based on his gut feeling throughout the film, and that actually makes him a little different from the general officers that we have seen.”

Aditya’s inability to completely separate his personal life from his professional responsibilities is also an important part of his character. His relationship with his wife gives the audience a glimpse into the personal cost of his choices as his investigation becomes increasingly consuming.

Duty, justice and personal conviction drive Aditya

According to Pratik, Aditya’s actions are driven by a combination of professional responsibility, his belief in justice and a strong personal conviction to see his mission through.

“All of it. Duty, a strong sense of justice that he feels should be served to the people of the country, and his passion to deliver it at any cost. He is not scared of losing anything which makes him very powerful.”

Ghamasaan explores Aditya’s pursuit of Maharaj as his investigation takes him beyond the limits of a time-bound assignment. The character’s determination and willingness to follow his instincts form a key part of the film’s narrative.

Ghamasaan will begin streaming in Hindi on ZEE5 from September 11, 2026.

Also Read: Pratik Gandhi advocates ‘context over control’ in parenting at Netflix panel on screen time

More Pages: Ghamasaan Box Office Collection

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