Babil Khan is making the most of his time in the scenic valley of Pahalgam, where the actor is currently shooting for his upcoming project. Amid a busy schedule on set, Babil was seen taking some time out to enjoy the game of golf, a sport he has developed a keen interest in lately.

Babil Khan finds new passion in Golf amid shoot schedule in Pahalgam: “Evolved into a meaningful pursuit”

Interestingly, Babil finds a strong connection between golf and acting, particularly when it comes to focus, patience and staying present in the moment. For the actor, golf has become more than just a recreational activity, offering him a way to reflect, reset and navigate the pressures that come with both his personal and professional journey.

Opening up about what drew him to the sport, Babil Khan says, “When life came to a point where immense pressure was needed to refine me to the next stage of my evolution, I started looking for tools to help that progress. I found golf in that search. The disposition needed to play golf is also, at a grander stage, needed to handle the pressure of taking upon a legacy so big and being an actor in the lineage I come from. The three essentials needed to play golf are practice, focus and surrender, which help me understand and navigate my own refinement.”

The actor further shared that “golf has become something he looks forward to in between his professional commitments. What began as a newfound interest appears to have evolved into a meaningful pursuit”, allowing him to step away from the intensity of his work and reconnect with himself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

While his primary focus remains his upcoming project, the actor appears to be finding the perfect balance between work and his newfound passion. His golf outing in Pahalgam offers a glimpse of how he unwinds amid his demanding shoot schedule, making the most of the downtime whenever he gets the opportunity.

With the stunning landscapes of Pahalgam serving as his temporary workplace, Babil seems to be enjoying more than just the shoot. Whether on a film set or on the golf course, Babil’s approach remains much the same, stay focused, stay present and take it one shot at a time.

Also Read: Babil Khan opens up about his busiest career phase; says, “I get to wake up every day and do what I truly love”

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