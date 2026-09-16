Bigg Boss 20 contestant and television actor Mahhi Vij recently opened up about her early years in the entertainment industry and the film opportunities that came her way before she eventually established herself on television. During a conversation with fellow contestant Kanika Mann, Mahhi recalled her first music video, her work in South Indian films and how a series of cancelled film projects led her towards television.

Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij reveals she lost Kareena Kapoor’s role in Yuva; says, “Equations thodi kharab ho gayi thi”

Mahhi Vij recalls her first music video

Mahhi revealed that she moved to Mumbai at the beginning of her career and landed her first major opportunity soon after. Recalling the opportunity, Mahhi said, “Bombay gayi toh aate hi mujhe music video mil gaya, woh pink dress wala, ‘Tu Tu Hai Wahi’. Woh pehla music video."

She added that the music video was followed by several other projects, saying, “Uske baad meri life se bahut saare music videos, saare hit kiye maine, saare."

Mahhi says she was selected for Mani Ratnam’s Yuva

Mahhi went on to discuss her transition from music videos to films. She said she worked in South Indian cinema, including projects with Prabhu Deva and Mammootty, before being considered for Mani Ratnam’s Yuva.

She recalled, “Phir do khatam hua music videos, phir main South films ki… Prabhu Deva ke saath. Phir maine ki film Mammootty ke saath. Aur main phir wahan se final hui thi Yuva ke liye. Mani Ratnam ne mujhe Yuva ke liye select kiya."

The role she was referring to was eventually played by Kareena Kapoor in the 2004 film. Yuva, directed by Mani Ratnam, featured Kareena alongside Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Vivek Oberoi.

Mahhi Vij says she lost a role opposite Vivek Oberoi

Mahhi further claimed that she was also in consideration for a film opposite Vivek Oberoi, with Kareena eventually taking on the role. “Kareena wale role ke liye Vivek Oberoi ke opposite. But wahan pe kuch equations thodi kharab ho gayi thi kisi ke saath," she said.

Following the setback, Mahhi returned to Delhi and said she discussed two or three more film projects. However, those projects were also cancelled at the last minute.

“Uske baad wapas aa gayi Delhi. Phir do-teen filmon ki baat hui, last minute cancel ho gaya. Toh maine kaha main TV karungi," she added.

Mahhi Vij’s television journey

Mahhi eventually built a successful career in Hindi television. She became widely known for playing Nakusha in Laagi Tujhse Lagan and later portrayed Nandini in Balika Vadhu. She also participated in several reality shows, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Nach Baliye 5. Mahhi won Nach Baliye 5 with her then-husband Jay Bhanushali.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij and Aamrapali Dubey’s kitchen clash escalates; former breaks down in tears in new promo

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