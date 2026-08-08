Emraan Hashmi’s films are remembered as much for their unforgettable music as for their stories, and lyricist Sayeed Quadri has played a significant role in shaping that musical legacy. The celebrated lyricist began his film career with Jism (2003) and followed it up with the chartbuster soundtrack of Murder (2004). The phenomenal success of these albums marked the beginning of a memorable journey, and Sayeed Quadri never looked back. As part of the promotions of Awarapan 2, Bollywood Hungama exclusively spoke to him about his early days and the circumstances that inspired iconic tracks such as ‘Bheege Honth Tere’.

EXCLUSIVE: Sayeed Quadri reveals he wrote Murder song ‘Bheege Honth Tere’ during his darkest phase: “I was jobless; I used to wonder, ‘Yeh subah kyun hoti hai? Hamesha raat kyun nahin rehti?'”

Sayeed Quadri said, “There are times in life when you just don’t know where to go and what to do next. You struggle for success and yet it remains elusive. I used to wonder, ‘Roz subah hoti hai. Log kaam pe jaate hai’. But I am jobless and without any work. I used to wonder ‘Yeh subah kyun hoti hai? Hamesha raat kyun nahin rehti? Kam se kam yeh bahana toh milta ki raat ko aadmi ghar pe rehta hai’! As soon as the sun used to rise, I used to wonder, ‘Where do I go now? When will I find success?’. Mere andar jo khalipan tha, usne mujhse yeh gaana likhwaya tha. And after the release of this song, many youngsters told me, ‘Aapne hamari kahani likh di’!”

He added, “When a man goes through pain and when he puts that pain and agony in his creations, it is bound to touch the listeners’ hearts. Woh kahaani ek shaks ki hoti hai lekin fir bhi woh kahaani laakhon ki ho jaati hai. Even they are going through the same struggle and they could see themselves.”

Sayeed Quadri credited Mahesh Bhatt for getting him into films. The veteran filmmaker is not a part of Awarapan 2, though he was one of the producers of the first part. Did he miss Mahesh Bhatt?

Sayeed Quadri replied, “Well, it was his personal decision. Hence, I can’t say much. But whatever I am today, the credit goes to the Bhatt family. Mahesh Bhatt got me into the industry. About him, I can just say, ‘Tera mera rishta purana’! Unse bhi purana rishta hai!”

He added, “And now, I am proud to have worked with three generations of Bhatts – Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and now Vishesh Bhatt!”

When asked about his future plans, he said, “I have written songs for Gabru, starring Sunny Deol. Then, Ikka is streaming on Netflix. I have written two songs for that film. Meanwhile, talks are on for many more films.”

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