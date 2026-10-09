Creating a look for an actor with decades of screen presence comes with its own pressures. Hair stylist and makeup artist Sarah Saya, who recently worked with Raveena Tandon, says the experience was one she will remember. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, she spoke about her approach to working with veteran stars and about the highlights of her career so far.

EXCLUSIVE: Raveena Tandon “left it on me” – Makeup artist Sarah Saya on creating a look for the veteran star, working with Beyonce and more

The Raveena Tandon experience

Sarah described the opportunity as a special one. "So, this one was of course very special, and it was like a dream to work with such an incredible star," she told Bollywood Hungama, continuing, "like she's iconic and yet so humble." She recalled that the collaboration began with trust. "She left it on me; she wanted me to like you know do or decide what look are we creating."

Working with an actor of Raveena's stature, Sarah said that is not about reinvention. "So, for me the intention is like never to erase what makes someone iconic, it is about respecting that identity and like again keeping everything very true to herself and enhancing her features and like again making her look the best version of herself."

She believes a veteran star brings an advantage to the chair. "With, of course, veteran star, you have that privilege of working with someone who understands their face, you know their expression, what makes them feel beautiful." Her goal, she said, is simple: "I think the best makeup is when you know you look at the person first and the makeup second."

Protecting the vision in a big team

Bollywood shoots and events often involve many stylists, designers and brand representatives. Sarah said she keeps her own mood board but stays open to others. "I actually think collaboration makes the final result stronger when everyone understands the bigger picture."

She added, "I am not like interested or I am not competing for attention within a team but for me I think the goal is always like I want the hair, makeup, styling, everything like you know the overall image to feel like cohesive." The celebrity remains the priority: "She has to feel very confident; she has to feel comfortable; she has to look like the best version of herself."

Career highs, and what's next

Asked about her biggest career moment, Sarah pointed to Beyonce's show. "Being part of Beyonce's entourage for her show was honestly like once in a lifetime experience which I'm so so grateful for that happened." She also credited Anushka Sharma, and added, "She has such a beautiful, understated approach to the beauty."

As for who she wants to work with next, Sarah said she is drawn to creative challenge over names. "I'm always drawn to artists who give me something creatively interesting to explore."

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Makeup artist Sarah Saya opens up on her recent collaborations with Raashii Khanna; says, “I think the biggest thing we have is trust”

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