The Dubai-based hair and makeup artist, who began as a model, opened up about back-to-back appearances and why every celebrity should still look like themselves.

Before she was behind the makeup chair, Sarah Saya was in front of the camera. A former model, she found herself drawn to the behind-the-scenes world of makeup, and that curiosity eventually pushed her to become a hair stylist and makeup artist. With bases across continents, she has worked with international and Bollywood clients, and her recent collaborations with Raashii Khanna for her current projects have been the talk of the town.

EXCLUSIVE: Makeup artist Sarah Saya opens up on her recent collaborations with Raashii Khanna; says, “I think the biggest thing we have is trust”

In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Sarah shared how she built a career across India, the UAE and Saudi Arabia. "My career has naturally evolved across these markets through relationships, trust and the work itself," she said. She also explained how beauty is read differently in each market: "What I find interesting is that beauty is interpreted differently in every market."

Her philosophy, however, stays constant. "But regardless of where I'm working or whom I'm working with, my approach always remains the same. I want the person to still look like themselves. I just want them to look the best version of themselves." She added, "I'm always thinking about the skin, light, photography and how the makeup will translate on camera. That's non-negotiable."

The Raashii Khanna Edit

The artist credits her work with Raashii to a bond that has built up over time. "So Raashii and I have developed a very creative understanding amongst ourselves and this comes with time, trust and you know like understanding of course. But like I think the biggest thing is of course trust."

Mood boards sit at the heart of their process. "I literally like make a mood board for her look and so that's how you know everything comes together." Sarah says Raashii's openness makes the collaboration easier. "What I love about working with Raashii is that she is open to the ideas. She is very receptive and we I mean we communicate and you know I show her the mood board which I always create for every single look we are you know going to achieve as a team," she added

The duo also like to play. Sarah pointed to Raashii's recent portfolio shoot as an example and added, "Of course, we can have you know like fun and try something unexpected which I recently did for her new like the new portfolio shoot which we did for her which is something you know like bold lips and all that."

Even the experiments have a limit. "So, we of course we experiment and but of course I still want to make sure that she feels like herself. She looks like the best version of herself. That balance for me is very important," she shar4ed.

Fresh Face, Every Appearance

Celebrities often have back-to-back appearances with barely a break in between, and Sarah's answer is preparation. "Of course, preparation is everything for me." Skin comes first, with a lymphatic drainage massage as part of her routine. "I always think about skin first," she said, adding, "I actually love to spend that good 10-15 minutes for like giving a good prep to the skin because beautiful makeup starts with properly prepared skin."

She builds the makeup so it can be refreshed rather than redone. "I also build the makeup in a way that allows me to refresh rather than completely redoing the face in between the appearances. So it's of course, it's very quick and it's not that harsh on the skin as well." A ready kit is part of the plan - "I always keep my set bag ready. That is like touch up kit."

For Sarah, the job goes beyond the brush. "So my job is you know not only like just doing makeup but you know giving them that calm energy and making them feel the most comfortable when at least they are sitting on my chair,” she concluded,

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Costume Designer Neha Bajaj opens up on reinventing her craft for Toxic: “It took me from realism to a visually charged world”

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