The makers of Ramayana have unveiled new character posters featuring Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi and Sheeba Chadha as Manthara, offering a first look at the two characters whose actions influence the course of events in the epic. The latest reveal brings additional members of the film’s ensemble into focus as anticipation builds around the upcoming two-part adaptation.

Ramayana: Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi and Sheeba Chadha as Manthara unveiled in new character posters

The character posters highlight the contrasting positions of Kaikeyi and Manthara in the narrative. As one of the queens of Ayodhya, Kaikeyi’s decisions have a significant impact on King Dashrath and Lord Rama, while Manthara’s influence over the queen becomes a crucial element in the events that follow. Their roles are closely associated with the circumstances that lead to Rama’s exile and alter the future of the kingdom.

The makers shared the posters on social media with the caption, “A queen. A mother. Two wishes that would betray a father’s love and change Rama’s destiny forever. A cunning mind. Whose whispers would turn a mother’s love into a kingdom’s darkest hour. Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi. Sheeba Chadha as Manthara.”

In her character poster, Lara Dutta appears as Queen Kaikeyi in elaborate traditional attire and jewellery, reflecting the character’s royal standing in Ayodhya. Sheeba Chadha’s poster presents her as Manthara, with the actor seen holding a staff. The visual reveals introduce the characters’ appearances without disclosing further details about their portrayal in the film.

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The latest announcement follows the unveiling of Arun Govil as King Dashrath. Govil, who became widely associated with the role of Lord Rama through his portrayal in the television series Ramayan, will play the king of Ayodhya in the upcoming film. His casting brings another familiar face associated with the epic’s screen adaptations into the new production.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Rocking Star Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The film is being developed as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic, with the makers gradually revealing the actors and characters who will feature in the project.

The production is led by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. DNEG, which has won eight Academy Awards for its work in visual effects, is part of the project’s production partnership. The scale of the adaptation and its two-part format position the film as a major theatrical release planned for audiences across multiple Indian languages.

Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release during Diwali 2026, while Ramayana: Part 2 is slated to arrive during Diwali 2027. The films are planned for release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, with an IMAX release also planned.

Sony Pictures will handle international distribution outside India, while Dharma Productions will serve as distributor for the Hindi-speaking market. With the latest character posters, the makers have expanded the film’s on-screen ensemble while drawing attention to the figures whose choices and relationships form an important part of the story of Lord Rama.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama: Ramayana makers unveil BTS glimpse on actor’s birthday

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