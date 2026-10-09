Armaan Malik opens up about his musical journey and message behind ‘Sabar’: “You can still have big dreams without feeling where you are today is not enough”

At a time when people are often encouraged to achieve more and move ahead quickly, Armaan Malik’s new song ‘Sabar’ offers a reminder of the importance of patience, gratitude and appreciating the present. Part of Bhoomi 2026, the track explores the idea that happiness is not limited to reaching a particular destination but can also be found in the journey itself.

Armaan Malik opens up about his musical journey and message behind ‘Sabar’: “You can still have big dreams without feeling where you are today is not enough”

Composed by Salim–Sulaiman, sung by Armaan Malik and written by Shraddha Pandit, ‘Sabar’ draws on the values of sabr, shukar and qadar, which emphasise patience, gratitude and appreciation. The song also resonates with Armaan’s personal experiences and his journey as a musician.

Speaking about what attracted him to the track, Armaan said, “What drew me to ‘Sabar’ was its musicality and the thought at its heart. Singing it for Salim-Sulaiman’s Bhoomi project really challenged me, and I genuinely feel it is one of my best songs vocally. It is music I can be proud of years from now,” Armaan shared.

The singer also related the song’s message to his own aspirations, particularly his pursuit of original music. Reflecting on the importance of staying committed to long-term goals, he said, “I’ve had dreams that I’ve carried for years, especially with my own original music, so I connect with that reminder to keep believing and trust the journey,” he added.

The song’s message also addresses the tendency to compare personal progress with the achievements of others, particularly on social media. With people frequently sharing professional and personal milestones online, it can be easy to feel that others are moving ahead faster. Armaan believes that recognising individual journeys and appreciating what one already has can help put such comparisons into perspective.

“It is very easy to feel that someone else is racing ahead, especially when you can see everyone’s achievements all the time. I’ve spoken about how important it is to realise that your journey is different from everyone else’s. Patience helps you make peace with that, while gratitude reminds you to appreciate what you already have,” he said.

For Armaan, pursuing ambitions does not mean being dissatisfied with the present. He believes that people can continue working towards their goals while remaining grateful for what they have achieved so far. As he puts it, “You can still have big dreams without feeling that where you are today is not enough.”

The singer hopes the track encourages listeners to pause and reflect on their lives, especially when things do not unfold as expected. “I hope ‘Sabar’ gives people a moment to pause and feel a little more at peace with where they are.”

He further added, “If someone is going through a phase where things aren’t happening as planned, I hope it helps them trust their journey and recognise the good that is still there. And as a singer, I’d love for its musicality to inspire someone to practise, learn and find joy in singing.”

‘Sabar’ is part of Bhoomi 2026, the seventh season of the annual independent music initiative by composer duo Salim Merchant and Sulaiman Merchant. Through its focus on patience, gratitude and acceptance, the song continues the project's aim of creating music that connects with listeners through personal experiences and relatable emotions.

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