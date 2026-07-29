Actor-producer Richa Chadha is set to premiere a new non-fiction series, Musafiri, on YouTube in August, under her production banner, Pushing Buttons Studios.

Richa Chadha announces YouTube travel series Musafiri, set to premiere in August

The announcement follows her recognition as a producer with Girls Will Be Girls, which premiered at Sundance and won the Independent Spirit Award.

Musafiri is a travel-based series that blends travel, culture and conversations. The show will see Chadha explore different destinations, uncovering the stories, history, traditions and people that make each place unique.

Speaking about the series, Richa Chadha said, “Travel has always given me a chance to pause, observe and learn. With Musafiri, I wanted to create something that goes beyond ticking places off a map. Every destination has its own rhythm, history, food, people and stories that often don’t find enough space in conventional travel content. This series is about slowing down and experiencing those layers. I hope viewers come away not just with ideas for their next trip, but with a deeper appreciation of the places we visit and the communities that make them special. As a producer, I enjoy backing stories that offer something meaningful, and Musafiri reflects that intention. I’m excited to finally share this journey with everyone and can’t wait for audiences to travel with us when the series premieres in August.”

With Musafiri, Pushing Buttons Studios is diversifying its slate by venturing into the non-fiction space. The series combines exploration with storytelling and will make its YouTube debut in August.

Also Read: Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha to romance on screen for the first time in Shashie Vermaa directorial; film set for April 2027 release

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