Reality series Alliance has found itself at the centre of a controversy after contestant Nikhil Chinapa's remarks about actress Gauahar Khan and women's health drew sharp criticism from the latter. Gauahar took to social media to express her disappointment, calling out Nikhil for bringing up a sensitive issue like menopause and perimenopause while responding to her opinion about his gameplay on the Amazon Prime Video reality series.

Gauahar Khan slams Nikhil Chinapa over perimenopause remark on Alliance: “Get your facts right and please be sensitive to women”

During a conversation on the show, Nikhil Chinapa initially expressed gratitude towards Gauahar Khan after learning through her husband Zaid Darbar, who is also a participant on Alliance, that she had always respected him despite the two never having met. However, his subsequent comment sparked backlash. Referring to fellow contestant Mini, Nikhil said, “Maybe Mini will know more about this because she deals a lot with menopause and perimenopause. So maybe she may have some insights on why Gauahar said whatever she said."

Responding to the remark, Gauahar did not hold back and addressed why she found the statement insensitive in a series of videos. She said, "I feel so sad for them that they don't even know the basics of how sensitive this issue called menopause and perimenopause is and what women go through. And for someone like Nikhil Chinappa to mention that as a comeback to my viewpoints of him as a player... it's shocking."

She went on to clarify that she continues to respect Nikhil despite being hurt by his comments. "I'm so glad that Zaid went inside and told Nikhil that I was fond of him. I still am. I think he's a great guy. I think he has a great personality and an amazing body of work. I have utter respect for him. But what do you mean by saying Mini can comment because she deals with menopause and perimenopause?", she stated.

Questioning the assumption made about her age and health, Gauahar further said, "You're assuming that I'm at an age where I must be going through menopause or perimenopause, and that's why I have those viewpoints. That is ridiculous." The actress also pointed out that she had recently embraced motherhood, adding, "For your information, I've had a baby nine months ago, so clearly I'm not going through menopause or perimenopause. Get your facts right and please be sensitive to women when you're putting them in a category like that. Disgusting."

Gauahar's reaction has sparked conversations on social media about the importance of discussing women's health issues with sensitivity and avoiding assumptions based on age or personal opinions. Neither Nikhil Chinapa nor the makers of Alliance have responded publicly to Gauahar's statement at the time of writing.

Also Read: Gauahar Khan calls out Nikhil Chinapa in Alliance as she defends husband Zaid Darbar’s gameplay: “The only one playing everyone around is you”

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