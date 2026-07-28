EXCLUSIVE: Shruti Marathe ECSTATIC with response to Pritam And Pedro; jokes “RARELY an actor gets to wear a bikini on screen, especially in a Rajkumar Hirani production!”

Pritam And Pedro was released earlier this year and has been loved for its quirky storytelling, powerful message about cybercrime and cyberbullying, performances and execution. Produced by Rajkumar Hirani, the series is headlined by Arshad Warsi, newcomer Vir Hirani and Vikrant Massey. However, its supporting actors have also made a strong impression. One of them is Shruti Marathe, who plays Shraddha Sardesai, the wife of Goa’s sports minister, whose son goes missing under mysterious circumstances. Shraddha is a layered character, and her arc features a solid twist that viewers are unlikely to see coming. The show also ends on a hilarious note, courtesy of her ‘appearance’ alongside Sanjay Dutt and Virender Sehwag. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Shruti Marathe spoke about the show and a lot more.

EXCLUSIVE: Shruti Marathe ECSTATIC with response to Pritam And Pedro; jokes “RARELY an actor gets to wear a bikini on screen, especially in a Rajkumar Hirani production!”

Congrats on Pritam And Pedro. How has the response been so far?

The response has been wonderful. I’ve received a lot of messages and comments on social media from people saying that they loved my work in the show, which has been overwhelming and really nice. Pritam And Pedro is one of my first national Hindi-language series. Hence, it reached a much larger audience than my previous work. Naturally, the reaction has been getting bigger and more visible.

You seem to have become the new National Crush. Do you see a jump in your follower count after this show?

(Smiles) I’m not sure about being the “national crush”, but I did see a huge jump in my followers. In the first two weeks after the series was released, my follower count climbed dramatically, which pleasantly surprised me. Even three to four weeks later, I’m still receiving messages, comments, and new followers every day because of Pritam And Pedro. So, it feels amazing.

Do you remember your first meeting with Rajkumar Hirani?

Yes, I remember it clearly. The casting was handled by Mukesh Chhabra, and his office called to say Raju sir and director Avinash Arun wanted to meet me for the web series. I went to Raju sir’s office, where he and Avinash explained the series and my character. We read one of Shraddha’s most important scenes and did a short audition that was filmed. Fortunately, both Raju sir and Avinash liked it, and a few days later I received confirmation that I would be playing Shraddha.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shruti P Marathe (@shrumarathe)

How was it working with Arshad Warsi and Vir Hirani?

I really enjoyed working with Arshad sir and Vir. Arshad sir was lovely on set and played a big part in keeping the atmosphere light, lively, and positive. Vir was very focused during the shoot; he treated it as a major opportunity and was always well prepared, knowing his lines. I had a great time working with both of them.

There's a picture of you in the bikini in the show; it forms a crucial part of the narrative. Were you apprehensive about it or were you confident that Rajkumar Hirani and Avinash Arun would handle it with sensitivity?

I had no apprehensions about the bikini scene. Raju sir and Avinash had clearly explained their vision and how it would be presented. I often joke about how rarely an actor gets to wear a bikini on screen, especially in a Rajkumar Hirani production! It was handled carefully and professionally, and I was completely comfortable.

Also Read: Pritam and Pedro reaches various schools across India in cyber safety awareness push

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