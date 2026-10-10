Actor Samvedna Suwalka is known for her work in the Drishyam franchise where she plays Gayathri Mohan, the lawyer representing Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn). Right now, she is enjoying the super success of Drishyam The Conclusion, in which she has a longer screen time.

EXCLUSIVE: Drishyam actor Samvedna Suwalka recalls Hrithik Roshan’s dedication during ‘Sher Khul Gaye’ in Fighter: “Hrithik would not stop till he got the step right. He would take multiple takes”

In recent years, Samvedna was also a part in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter. She played the character of Bela, the wife of Squadron Leader Rajan Unnithan (Mahesh Shetty). Interestingly, she also got to shake a leg in the high-energy dance number ‘Sher Khul Gaye’ with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. In an exclusive chat with Bollywood Hungama, Samvedna looked back at her experience of doing the film.

Acting in a Hrithik Roshan starrer was like a full circle moment for Samvedna since she has been his fan from the time he first entered the scene. “Hrithik Roshan’s Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai (2000) had released when I was in school,” she recalled. “I, as a girl, remember that there was a craze for Hrithik then. There used to be postcards of him, which girls used to collect. It was insanity. Every girl in the school had a crush on him. Years later when I got this role, I was like, ‘Yes, I am getting a chance to dance with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika. I am doing this’.”

To be a part of ‘Sher Khul Gaye’ was a different experience for Samvedna. “I got to dance with Hrithik and Deepika,” she said. “I got to see how a set is like and what kind of energy there is when there are 200 dancers on the set and the professionalism and brilliance of Deepika and Hrithik. Hrithik would not stop till he got the step right. He would take multiple takes. I am looking at his steps and I am like, ‘This is brilliant. What is he trying to improve?’ But he would keep going to make it better. And then you realize why these people are stars. They work hard and that’s why they are where they are.”

Samvedna was also a part of Fighter’s Kashmir schedule, where there were scenes of them sitting around a campfire and playing in the snow. She said Hrithik was fully focussed during the shoot. “Deepika would still chat a little bit. But Hrithik was very focussed to get his lines right. I was afraid to go and disturb him because he was working and doing his job, so I thought let me not interfere,” she recollected. But during the success party of the film, she recalled, Hrithik was all friendly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samvedna Suwalka (@samvednasuwalka)

Despite acting for years in independent and Gujarati films, Samvedna said that it is films like Drishyam 2 and Fighter made her known. She believes this is the power of mainstream commercial cinema. “The country knows about them. Everybody goes to watch. I understood the power of Bollywood commercial films. Before these films, I had done a show where I had 100 episodes. I was the female lead in that. Nobody has seen it. I worked so hard for it; my throat used to pain while saying all dialogues. Of course, I grew as an actor and everything is important. No complaints. But I saw the power of Bollywood commercial cinema where it reaches different nooks and corners,” she said.

Not many would know that Samvedna is a doctor by education. Her colleagues and former classmates noticed her for the first time after Drishyam 2 and Fighter. “My doctor colleagues from America would message me saying, ‘Tu actor ban gayi hai. Hum sabko pata nahin humari classmate actor hai’. I was like, ‘Bhai, main 10 saal se actor hoon’. But they live in US and they only watch films like Fighter. So, people start validating you when you become a part of something very big,” she said.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Drishyam actor Samvedna Suwalka recalls Ajay Devgn’s appreciation for her monologue in part 2: “He patted my back and said, ‘Well done’”; adds, “My 10-12 years of hard work is paying off after Drishyam The Conclusion”

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