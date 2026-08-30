Adnan Sami THUNDERS: “Earlier, there were 80% originals, 20% remixes; now it’s the OPPOSITE”; compares it to feeding ‘sookhe chawal’: “Public is consuming it as you’re not serving them biryani”

Komal Nahta had a conversation with Adnan Sami, during which the latter spoke strongly against the growing trend of remixed songs. Adnan Sami began by saying, “It is always lovely to revive an old song. In my opinion, the ratio should be 80-20, with 20 being the remixed songs. That’s how it was before. But now, it’s 20-80 (laughs)!”

Adnan Sami THUNDERS: “Earlier, there were 80% originals, 20% remixes; now it’s the OPPOSITE”; compares it to feeding ‘sookhe chawal’: “Public is consuming it as you’re not serving them biryani”

Adnan then stated, “One word that would define this is khauff. The corporates are scared to experiment. It is happening even in cinemas. Remakes are attempted, sequels are made; even prequels are planned! Off-shoots bhi chal rahe hain. First, they made Batman. When they exhausted that character, they decided ‘Joker banate hai’! You see, these are all very safe subjects. The Odyssey recently released; pehli dafa toh yeh nahin ban rahi hai na?”

He added, “Even in our cinema, franchises are made as they are safe. Earlier, such things were very rare. Star Wars and The Godfather had sequels. But this was not a regular thing. The same is happening in music. They come across a super-hit song from the 70s, 80s or 90s. They know it’s a sure-shot success. So, they decide ‘Mukhda wohi rakh dena, antara change kar dena’!”

Adnan Sami continued, “When you ask record labels that ‘aap yeh (remix) kyun kar rahe hain’, they reply, ‘Because public chahti hai’ (smiles). However, the thing is that if a man is hungry and you present him with sookhe chawal, toh woh uspe toot padega. And if you ask someone ‘why you are feeding him sookhe chawal’, he’d reply ‘Yehi toh woh chahta hai. Dekho kitne maze se woh kha raha hai’! But he’s savouring it as you didn’t serve him khichdi or biryani.”

Adnan Sami opined, “What saddens me is that every generation call certain songs their own. My father used to say ‘Dheere Se Aaja Ri Ankhiyan Mein’ mere waqt ka gaana hai. I would feel the same for ‘Chura Liya Hai’. The ones who grew up in the 90s would feel a sense of belonging for the songs of say, Aashiqui (1990). But which song would this generation consider their own? After all, you have mostly presented recreated versions to them.”

He also said, “We often blame music composers for remixes. But the reality is that those poor music directors are asked to come up with recreated versions. Kya woh dil se bana rahe hain? I can give you in writing that no music director ever dreamed as a child that he would grow up and work on remixes. So, don’t blame them; blame those who zabardasti make them do it."

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