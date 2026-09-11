B.R. Chopra’s television adaptation Mahabharat is set to return to television as Shemaroo TV brings the series to its viewers from September 14. The show will air daily at 7:00 PM on the channel.

B.R. Chopra’s Mahabharat to air on Shemaroo TV from September 14

First televised decades ago, Mahabharat became a widely recognised adaptation of the Indian epic, with its characters and storylines becoming familiar to generations of television audiences. The series explored themes including dharma, family, loyalty, duty, ambition, sacrifice and the conflict between good and evil.

The return of the series comes amid continued interest in television classics and shows that audiences can watch with their families. Through its portrayal of the Mahabharat, the B.R. Chopra series introduced viewers to characters including Bhishma Pitamah, Arjun, Karna and Yudhishthir, among others, while focusing on their relationships and individual conflicts.

Mukesh Khanna, who played Bhishma Pitamah in the series, recalled how the role came about and its impact on his career. He said, “I never imagined that a character I played decades ago would become something people would still discuss with me today. I remember, I was actually offered Duryodhan first, but I refused because I wanted to play Arjun or Karna, and somehow, I ended up becoming Bhishma Pitamah. Looking back, that decision changed my life completely; Bhishma became the role people remember me for even today. The most amazing part was that everyone would watch the show with their families. That is when we realised this was no longer just a television show; the characters had become a part of people’s lives. I’m delighted that Shemaroo TV is bringing B.R. Chopra’s Mahabharat to its viewers, giving us all a chance to revisit those unforgettable memories. I’m looking forward to seeing these characters live on TV once again and experiencing that same affection from audiences all over again”

Gajendra Chauhan, who portrayed Yudhishthir, also reflected on his association with the series. He said, “The best part about playing Yudhishthir was that he was such an important character that whether he was present in a scene or not, he was always being discussed. That made the character incredibly significant to the story and made the journey very special for me. Today, seeing B.R. Chopra’s Mahabharat find its way to Shemaroo TV feels special because it brings back not just a legendary story, but the characters and memories that audiences have held close for so many years.”

For viewers familiar with the original series, the telecast offers an opportunity to revisit a popular television adaptation, while younger audiences will get a chance to discover the series and its interpretation of the epic. The show’s return also brings its ensemble of characters and its narrative around family, relationships and duty back to television.

Shemaroo TV has positioned the telecast as part of its programming aimed at audiences across age groups. The channel will begin airing B.R. Chopra’s Mahabharat daily at 7:00 PM from September 14.

Also Read: Welcome To The Jungle’s epic MAHABHARAT connection: 4 actors from B R Chopra’s iconic show appear in Akshay Kumar’s comic caper, along with Dara Singh’s son Vindu Dara Singh

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