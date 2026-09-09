Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor, Mrunal Jadhav, producers Kumar Mangat Pathak, Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, director-writer-producer Abhishek Pathak and writer Aamil Keeyan Khan attended the trailer launch of Drishyam The Conclusion in Goa. Kumar Mangat Pathak brought the house down with his comments about Ajay Devgn’s pet dog.

Drishyam The Conclusion trailer launch: “Main aa raha hoon… khaali kutte ko sambhal ke rakhna”: Kumar Mangat Pathak’s HILARIOUS Ajay Devgn anecdote leaves audience in splits

Kumar Mangat Pathak said, “I have been associated with Ajay even before he became an actor. Veeru ji (Ajay Devgn’s father Veeru Devgan) was like my brother. He kept me like family. In fact, I can even claim that he has adopted me! Ajay ji has maintained that association with me.”

Kumar Mangat Pathak continued, “I don’t have to ever ask before visiting Ajay ji at his house. I simply tell Ajay ji, ‘Main aa raha hoon’. The only thing I request is ‘Khaali kutte ko sambhal ke rakhna’ (laughs)! I used to feed him as a puppy but one day, he bit me!”

At this point, there was laughter in the auditorium. Even Ajay Devgn couldn’t control laughing.

Kumar Mangat Pathak then said on a serious note, “Hence, our journey has been adbhut. We believe and trust each other completely. Whenever I bring him a story, he only asks me, ‘Abhishek ne suni?’. I reply in the affirmative. He would then say, ‘Let’s do it’. Besides making films, we are also making multiplexes.”

Drishyam The Conclusion releases in cinemas on October 2.

Also Read: Drishyam The Conclusion trailer launch: Jaideep Ahlawat says he’s NOT replacing Akshaye Khanna: “Felt NO pressure”; Ajay Devgn reveals why part 3 needed Crime Branch official: “We made the threat bigger”

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