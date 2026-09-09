Riteish Deshmukh recalls being helped by a paparazzo outside Mumbai restaurant: “People always say that you’re paying paps. I was the one who got paid by them”

Riteish Deshmukh recently recalled an unexpected moment of kindness involving a paparazzo outside a Mumbai restaurant. The actor shared that he had no cash with him when he wanted to buy something worth Rs 100 from a child, and a paparazzo stepped in to help.

Riteish Deshmukh recalls being helped by a paparazzo outside Mumbai restaurant: “People always say that you’re paying paps. I was the one who got paid by them”

Riteish explained that he was walking out of the restaurant when he noticed a child selling something for Rs 100. Since he usually relies on digital payments, he did not have cash on him. “We were walking out, and there was a child who was selling something for Rs 100. You have become so cashless today… I wasn’t carrying money. Now, I don’t carry money because everything is digital,” he said.

He initially asked his chauffeur, “Sau rupaye chhutta hai kya?” (Do you have a change of Rs 100?), but was told there was no cash available. Riteish then asked the child whether he accepted Google Pay, assuming he might have a QR code. However, the child replied, “GPay nahin hai mere paas” (I don’t have GPay).

At that point, a paparazzo offered to pay the amount on Riteish’s behalf. The actor recalled, “And it was so nice of one paparazzo, whose name I didn’t know, but now, I know, his name is Sushil Mohite, if I’m not wrong, but if I’m wrong, then I’m very sorry. He said, ‘Main deta hoon’ (I will give).”

With the situation becoming chaotic due to traffic and photographers around him, Riteish tried to get Sushil’s GPay details so he could return the money. However, the paparazzo declined, saying, “Nahin, rehne do” (No, let it go). Riteish later clicked his picture before leaving.

Once inside the car, Riteish decided to use Instagram to find him. “So then I just posted on my story saying, ‘I owe him. I need to pay him back.’ And finally, in fact I got his number,” he said.

After getting in touch with Sushil, Riteish thanked him and insisted on returning the money. Reflecting on the incident, he said the gesture mattered more than the amount.

“It was the kindness that the pap showed where he wanted to pay for me. It’s always chaotic, getting in and out on the road, and the paps are doing their job. We always think that they are probably wanting our pictures and they are in need. But we don’t realise that there are moments when they step up to help you,” he said.

Genelia also recalled their experiences with paparazzi support, saying, “And we’ve always had that. Always,” she said.

Riteish summed up the moment with a laugh: “People always say that you’re paying paps. I was the one who got paid by them.”

Also Read : Riteish Deshmukh remembers father Vilasrao Deshmukh on his 14th death anniversary: “My exile still hasn’t ended”

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