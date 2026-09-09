Netflix is bringing together several popular names and titles from India's comedy scene as part of its latest comedy line-up. Under the theme ‘Har Type Ka Funny’ (comedy in every form), the streaming platform is set to offer audiences a mix of films, stand-up specials, returning shows and unscripted entertainment.

Netflix unveils ‘Har Type Ka Funny’ comedy line-up With Dhamaal 4, The Kapil Sharma Show and more

Comedy often goes beyond an immediate laugh, creating moments that audiences can share, quote and revisit. Netflix’s latest slate reflects the different forms comedy can take, bringing together established favourites as well as newer voices.

The comedy line-up begins with the adventure-comedy franchise film Dhamaal 4, followed by the family entertainer Chumbak, from the makers of Khichdi and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Zakir Khan’s stand-up special Papa Yaar takes a more personal approach, exploring the complex and often unspoken relationship between Indian fathers and their sons.

Meanwhile, The Great Indian Kapil Show is returning with its fifth season, continuing its mix of conversations, comedy and entertainment. Bhuvan Bam’s Dhindora is also set to return for Season 2, while comedian Sumukhi Suresh is joining Netflix with her stand-up special Hoemonal. More episodes of Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent are also on the way, including its recently released Netflix-exclusive episode featuring Varun Dhawan.

Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India shares, “The only thing better than watching together is laughing together. That's the spirit behind our comedy slate - we've brought the most exciting entertainers, voices and stories across films, series and stand-up specials to make sure there's a laugh for everyone. We can't wait for families, friends and fans to come together and celebrate the joy of laughing together on Netflix.”

Alongside the new releases, Netflix’s comedy library continues to feature a mix of Indian and international titles. The platform’s collection includes homegrown stories, Indian comedians and global comedy shows and films, giving audiences a range of options to discover and revisit.

The upcoming slate brings together different styles of humour and generations of entertainers. From family comedies and stand-up to returning series and unscripted content, Netflix is looking to offer audiences multiple ways to experience comedy this season.

About the Titles

Dhamaal 4

After escaping a gold-hunting pirate, a bumbling thief teams up with a quirky group of friends as they embark on a chaotic race to find hidden treasure.

Chumbak

Chumbak is a multi-generational family comedy set in a Mumbai neighbourhood where five families share more than just their surroundings. As neighbours become part of one another’s everyday lives, the families navigate various situations while offering opinions, advice, support and plenty of reasons to drop by.

Papa Yaar by Zakir Khan

Zakir Khan’s Papa Yaar explores the evolving relationship between a father and child. Through personal anecdotes, humour and reflection, the special looks at how a father can gradually be seen not only as an authority figure but also as an individual with his own dreams, fears, flaws and experiences.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5

Following four seasons of the comedy show, The Great Indian Kapil Show returns with Season 5. The new season promises more conversations, spontaneous moments and comedy as the show continues its format of bringing together well-known personalities and entertainers.

Sumukhi Suresh’s Hoemonal

In Hoemonal, Sumukhi Suresh brings her take on health, singlehood, resilience and social taboos through stand-up comedy. The show also plays with its unusual title, which becomes part of the comedian’s material.

Dhindora Season 2

Bhuvan Bam returns with the second season of Dhindora, bringing back its eccentric family and Titu Mama. The new season follows the characters through situations involving pride, panic and questionable planning as Titu Mama once again finds himself at the centre of the chaos.

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