The Abhishek Pathak directorial brings back the iconic character as he faces a new set of challenges over the events that transpired years ago.

Drishyam The Conclusion: Makers of Ajay Devgn starrer drop new poster as they kick off countdown for film releasing on October 2

Ajay Devgn is set to return as one of his most memorable characters, Vijay Salgaonkar, with the much-awaited Drishyam The Conclusion. The third instalment of the Hindi crime thriller franchise is scheduled to release theatrically on October 2, 2026, promising to take forward the gripping story of Vijay and his family.

Drishyam The Conclusion: Makers of Ajay Devgn starrer drop new poster as they kick off countdown for film releasing on October 2

The makers recently dropped a poster confirming the release date with a powerful statement that captures Vijay’s central motivation: “Sahi ya galat, jo bhi ho... main apni family ke liye kisi bhi hadh tak ja sakta hoon (Whether it is right or wrong, whatever it is…. I can go to any extent for my family).” The announcement once again puts the spotlight on Vijay Salgaonkar, a man willing to cross every line to protect his loved ones.

Presented by Star Studio18, Drishyam The Conclusion is a Panorama Studios production directed by Abhishek Pathak. The screenplay and writing credits include Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. The film is produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

The Drishyam franchise has established a strong following among audiences with its combination of crime, suspense, family drama and psychological tension. The Hindi films, starring Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, are adaptations of the Malayalam franchise led by Mohanlal. Over the years, the Hindi series has developed a cult following, particularly for its layered storytelling and Vijay’s elaborate attempts to protect his family.

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Set against the backdrop of Goa, Drishyam The Conclusion will once again revolve around Vijay Salgaonkar but this time it will be focusing more on the emotional aftermath of the events surrounding a murder. Having spent years attempting to stay ahead of the police and protect his family, Vijay now faces another chapter in a story that has continued to haunt him.

With Ajay Devgn reprising the role, the third chapter is expected to further explore Vijay’s battle between protecting his family and confronting the emotional consequences of his actions. The title Drishyam The Conclusion also signals that the upcoming film could bring the long-running story of the Salgaonkar family to its decisive chapter.

Drishyam The Conclusion is slated to release in cinemas on October 2, 2026.

Also Read: Drishyam The Conclusion director Abhishek Pathak says story continues from where Drishyam 2 ended

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