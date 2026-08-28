The Lokah actress revealed that she is currently in Mumbai working on the upcoming dystopian zombie thriller.

Kalyani Priyadarshan has shared a glimpse of her next project Pralay, which stars Ranveer Singh and marks her first collaboration with the Bollywood actor. Amid the ongoing buzz around Singh’s upcoming projects, the actress took to social media to reveal that she is currently busy with the film’s work in Mumbai.

Kalyani Priyadarshan shares major update on Ranveer Singh starrer Pralay; gives a glimpse of the script

Kalyani shared a photograph of the front page of the Pralay script, offering fans a glimpse at the project. In the accompanying post, the actress revealed that she is spending Onam away from her family this year as she remains occupied with the film. She also mentioned missing out on the traditional celebrations and Sadhya with her family.

“Fully locked in to Pralay in Mumbai this Onam, so no Sadhya with the fam, no pretty white saree pics, no festive content. Here’s a dump of random things from the last couple months instead. Hope you all had a truly happy Onam,” she wrote.

The post has added to the curiosity around Pralay, which is expected to explore a dystopian setting with elements of the zombie apocalypse. The film marks the directorial debut of Jai Mehta, son of filmmaker Hansal Mehta, and is being produced by Applause Entertainment.

While details about the plot and Kalyani’s character have not been revealed yet, Pralay is said to combine the survival elements associated with a zombie apocalypse with an emotional family-driven narrative. The story reportedly focuses on one man’s efforts to protect his family in extreme circumstances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kalyani Priyadarshan (@kalyanipriyadarshan)



The project is currently in the pre-production stage, with the team working towards mounting the film. Ranveer Singh’s involvement has generated interest in the project, particularly as the actor continues to line up films following the success and attention surrounding his recent work.

For Kalyani, Pralay marks her debut Hindi venture. The actress had a great 2025 wherein her role as the first female Indian superhero in in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, brought increased attention to her work beyond the Malayalam film industry.

Although the makers have not yet revealed the release date or detailed information about the film’s storyline, Kalyani’s social media update provides one of the latest glimpses into Pralay. Her decision to share the script cover while revealing that she is currently immersed in the project has further fuelled anticipation around the Ranveer Singh starrer.

More details about the cast, production schedule and release plans are expected to be announced by the makers in the coming months.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh and Jai Mehta team up for zombie apocalypse film titled Pralay: Report

More Pages: Pralay Box Office Collection

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