The actor showcases the new A|X BASS timepieces, bringing music-inspired detailing and urban aesthetics to the seasonal lineup.

Kartik Aaryan is bringing his signature contemporary style to the new season as the actor features in A|X Armani Exchange’s Fall/Holiday 2026 Watch Collection. As the brand ambassador for A|X Armani Exchange Watches, Kartik fronts the latest campaign, which combines sporty influences, music-inspired detailing and modern functionality across its range of timepieces.

Kartik Aaryan turns up the style quotient as A|X Armani Exchange unveils Fall/Holiday 2026 watch collection

Set to be available from September 2026, the new collection draws inspiration from music, urban culture and self-expression, reflecting the metropolitan aesthetic associated with A|X Armani Exchange. Kartik’s association with the collection further places the actor at the centre of the brand’s seasonal fashion and lifestyle offering.

Among the highlights of the collection are the new A|X BASS styles, which incorporate design elements inspired by music and DJ culture. The timepieces feature pushers designed to resemble a DJ’s turntable, while Super-LumiNova accents on the dials add a distinctive glow. The collection also includes GMT functionality and contemporary chronographs, with seasonal colour details adding to the overall design.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Armani Exchange (@armaniexchange)



For Kartik, the A|X BASS watch stood out for its visual detailing, particularly its glowing dial. Talking about his association with the brand and the new collection, the actor said, “Working with A|X Armani Exchange has always felt natural to me because the brand is all about individuality, urban and effortless style. Every season brings something new, and this collection is no different. The new A|X BASS really caught my attention with the Super-LumiNova glowing dial. I think it’s going to be the perfect statement piece for this holiday and party season, reflecting a style that is confident and expressive.”

The collection’s music-led aesthetic also aligns with Kartik’s growing presence in the fashion and lifestyle space, where the actor has frequently been associated with contemporary menswear and luxury brands. His role as the face of A|X Armani Exchange Watches brings a celebrity-led edge to the new seasonal launch.

The A|X Armani Exchange Fall/Holiday 2026 Watch Collection will be available from September 2026, with the A|X BASS styles serving as one of the key additions to the latest lineup.

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