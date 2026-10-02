Ritvik Sahore is set to play Aniket Nikam, son of celebrated lawyer Ujjwal Nikam, in Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, with Rajkummar Rao portraying the lawyer. The film, which recently unveiled its trailer, releases in cinemas on October 16, 2026 and also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Ritvik Sahore on playing Ujjwal Nikam’s son in Prahaar, “It was fun exploring Aniket’s relationship with his father”

Talking about his role, Ritvik said, “It was truly an honour to be a part of Prahaar and get the opportunity to play Aniket Nikam. It is an important part in the film, and it was fun exploring Aniket’s relationship with his father, Ujjwal Nikam, and how the family stood together through everything. The film also explores the personal life of Ujjwal Nikam — while he was busy fighting for justice for India, his family was holding fort and was the support system behind him.”

While audiences may know Ritvik as the relatable face from Flames, Indori Ishq, Campus Diaries, Jamnapaar and Highway Love, his acting journey began much earlier. He made his debut as a child artist in Ferrari Ki Sawaari (2012) and went on to feature in Dangal (2016), building a versatile body of work across films and OTT. His performances have also earned recognition, including Best Performance at the China International Children’s Film Festival for Gauru: Journey of Courage and Best Actor at the Mumbai International Film Festival for To Remember Me By, while his performance in Ferrari Ki Sawaari earned him a Screen Awards nomination for Best Child Artist.

Speaking about what drew him to the film, Ritvik says, “A lot of movies have been made around what happened on the night of 26/11, but not many know what went into the courtrooms after, to establish the crimes committed by (Ajmal) Kasab. I feel it is an extremely important chapter that needed to be told.”

For Ritvik, the experience was also an opportunity to work alongside Rajkummar Rao and director Avinash Arun. “It was an enriching experience for me as an actor to work alongside Rajkummar Rao and under the direction of Avinash Arun, two greats of the industry. I am extremely proud of the film and feel blessed that I got to be a part of such an important story,” he said.

From starting out as a child artist to becoming a familiar face for the OTT generation, Ritvik has steadily built his place across films and digital platforms. With Prahaar, he now brings that journey to another big-screen story — one that allows audiences to see a different side of his world.

Also Read: Wamiqa Gabbi on playing Jyoti Nikam in Prahaar: “I realised how important a role she has played in Ujjwal sir’s journey”

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