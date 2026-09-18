Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are preparing to welcome their second child. Amid the anticipation surrounding the arrival of their baby, the couple was spotted at Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple on Friday, September 18, 2026, where they sought blessings of Lord Ganesha.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh visit Siddhivinayak temple ahead of second baby

The temple visit comes days after the couple shared glimpses of their maternity journey and has also drawn attention to a ritual they followed ahead of the birth of their first child, daughter Dua.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh seek blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple

On Friday, Deepika and Ranveer visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. The couple appeared to continue a tradition they followed in 2024, when they visited the temple shortly before welcoming their first child. Deepika and Ranveer had visited the temple on September 6, 2024, two days before the birth of their daughter Dua on September 8. The following day, they announced the arrival of their daughter through a post on Instagram.

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This time, the couple was accompanied by Ranveer’s parents, Anju and Jagjit Singh Bhavnani. Amid the crowds gathered in Mumbai for the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, the family was escorted in and out of the temple by security personnel.

Ranveer had also visited Lalbaugcha Raja on Thursday evening, September 17, to seek blessings. The actor, dressed in a white kurta and pyjama pants, was seen greeting and interacting with fans from his car.

Deepika and Ranveer announced their second pregnancy in April

Deepika and Ranveer announced their second pregnancy on April 19, 2026. The couple shared the news through a social media post featuring their daughter Dua, who was seen holding a positive pregnancy test. The announcement was captioned, “Baby Dua and our hearts are getting bigger!”

The couple welcomed Dua Padukone Singh in September 2024 and are expecting their second baby in September 2026. Earlier this month, they also shared pictures from their maternity shoot on social media, offering a glimpse into this phase of their lives.

Also Read : What to wear this Ganesh Chaturthi? Take cues from Deepika Padukone’s 10 best traditional looks

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