The initiative expands the actress’ initiate by inviting personalities to contribute pieces from their wardrobes, with proceeds being directed to social causes.

Deepika Padukone has announced the launch of Featured Closets, a new initiative under the Deepika Padukone Closet, featuring Olympic medallist PV Sindhu as its first participant. Announced on World Mental Health Day, the initiative aims to raise funds for mental health awareness and support programmes through The Live Love Laugh Foundation.

Deepika Padukone launches ‘Featured Closet’ with PV Sindhu on World Mental Health Day; proceeds to support Live Love Laugh Foundation

The announcement comes shortly after Deepika Padukone welcomed her second baby. With Featured Closets, the actress is expanding her existing charity closet initiative by bringing in individuals from different fields who can contribute personal wardrobe pieces for a charity sale. The initiative is intended to build on the existing platform's efforts to generate resources for mental health-related causes.

PV Sindhu will be the first guest to curate a collection as part of the new initiative. The collaboration brings together the actor and the badminton player for a fundraising effort centred on mental health awareness, with proceeds from the sale of each item going towards initiatives supported by The Live Love Laugh Foundation.

Speaking about the collaboration, Deepika Padukone said, “Collaborating with PV Sindhu on this first-ever Featured Closet has been incredibly special. She's not only a world-class athlete, but someone whose grace, grit, and authenticity I deeply admire. In a world that often expects strength without struggle, given the resilience and excellence that PV embodies, her wholehearted support for this cause is all the more meaningful.”

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Sindhu also spoke about the importance of discussing mental health, particularly in the context of expectations surrounding athletes and their perceived resilience. She said, “As athletes, we’re often seen as mentally tough — but it’s just as necessary to talk about the moments we struggle. I hope this initiative encourages more openness, empathy, and support for those facing mental health challenges. Mental health is a conversation we all need to be a part of. I’m happy to support Deepika and the important work her foundation is doing, and to be participating in the important occasion of World Mental Health Day.”

The Featured Closets initiative represents an expansion of Deepika Padukone Closet, allowing friends, collaborators and other individuals who share an interest in the cause to participate in fundraising efforts. By inviting contributors to share items from their personal wardrobes, the platform seeks to connect the charity sale with a broader conversation around mental health.

All proceeds from the sale of each piece will fund mental health awareness and support initiatives through The Live Love Laugh Foundation.

Deepika established The Live Love Laugh Foundation to work towards raising awareness about mental health and addressing the stigma surrounding mental illness. The new initiative adds another avenue for fundraising, with the participation of public figures such as Sindhu helping bring attention to the cause on World Mental Health Day.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcome baby girl; couple shares sweet note

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