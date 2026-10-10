Mahesh Manjrekar reveals, “Nana Patekar had signed a Rajkumar Hirani film; sad that it will never get made; both of them would have been MAGIC together”

The demise of Nana Patekar has left moviegoers across the world saddened, especially those who worked closely with him. One of them is Mahesh Manjrekar, who shared a close bond with the veteran actor. In several interviews following Nana's unfortunate demise, the filmmaker recalled some memorable incidents and also made a few interesting revelations about him.

Mahesh Manjrekar reveals, “Nana Patekar had signed a Rajkumar Hirani film; sad that it will never get made; both of them would have been MAGIC together”

It is known that Nana Patekar was part of Maddock Horror Comedy Universe’s Shakti Shalini and was also in talks for Tiger Shroff’s zombie comedy. However, Mahesh Manjrekar revealed to Mid-Day that the veteran actor had also signed a film with Rajkumar Hirani.

Mahesh Manjrekar said, “Every time he signed a film, he used to call me. The last thing he told me was that he was doing a Raju [Rajkumar] Hirani film. I feel so sad that the movie [will] never [get] made. Both of them would have been magic together.”

He explained in detail to Bombay Times about a memorable incident on the sets of the Marathi classic Natsamrat (2016). It featured Nana in an award-worthy performance role and was directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

Mahesh revealed, “Nana had this habit of watching the scenes on the monitor. So, on the first day of the shoot, while watching a scene on the monitor, he couldn’t hear the sound. Nana being Nana, he scolded the sound recordist, leaving him nervous and shit-scared, which made the cameraman nervous as well. What happens when a man is scared? He makes more mistakes, which is exactly what happened that day. So, the next morning, I told Nana that we needed to change the sound recordist and the cameraman. He asked why, saying that they were good. I told him, ‘They are scared and they can’t work under pressure.’ So, Nana went and hugged both of them, abused them a little bit, and that was it. It was smooth sailing after that. He was like a child.”

Mahesh Manrekar also told Mid-Day, “I came to London recently, and on Wednesday night, I was scrolling through Instagram and saw him reviewing a book he had read. I wondered why he was looking pale. I told my wife, ‘I will call him first thing tomorrow morning’. I went to sleep with that thought, and at 3 am [London time], I got a call that he was no more. That video felt like him saying goodbye to me before he went.”

Also Read: Nana Patekar once revealed why Horn ‘OK’ Pleassss could never release: “When the distributors were paying Rs. 18 crores, producers wanted more”

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