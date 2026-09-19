The couple announced the arrival of their second child on September 19, with congratulatory messages pouring in from Bollywood.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed their second child, a baby girl. The couple took to social media on September 19 to share the news with their fans and followers through a simple announcement featuring a picture of a foot. The note read, “Welcome Home Baby Girl”, while also revealing September 19 as the birth date.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcome baby girl; couple shares sweet note

The announcement was followed by an outpouring of congratulatory messages from several members of the film industry. Kriti Sanon, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Sonu Sood, among others, extended their wishes to the couple as they welcomed another addition to their family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)



Deepika and Ranveer’s latest announcement marks another chapter in their relationship, which began after they worked together on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. The actors’ romance reportedly developed during the making of the 2013 film, eventually leading to their wedding in 2018.

After dating for several years, Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot on November 14 and 15, 2018, in an intimate destination wedding at Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Italy. The celebrations incorporated both Konkani and Sindhi traditions.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Dua Padukone Singh, on September 8, 2024. They had announced their first pregnancy earlier that year, and have since shared occasional glimpses of their journey as parents.

Deepika and Ranveer announced their second pregnancy on April 19, 2026, through a joint social media post featuring Dua. The announcement also revealed that the baby was due in September 2026.

In the months leading up to the birth, the couple also shared pictures from a maternity photoshoot. The images featured Deepika showcasing her baby bump alongside Ranveer, offering fans a glimpse into the couple’s preparations for the arrival of their second child.

With the September 19 announcement, Deepika and Ranveer have now welcomed their second daughter. The couple’s social media post, while keeping the announcement simple, quickly drew attention from fans and members of the entertainment industry, who joined in celebrating the latest addition to the family.

Also Read: Photos: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh visit Siddhivinayak Temple

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