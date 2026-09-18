The dancer-actress is back as Ayesha Dhondi in the Netflix royal dramedy, sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses as production kicks off for the much-awaited second season.

Nora Fatehi begins shooting for The Royals Season 2: First sneak peek from shoot diaries is here

Nora Fatehi has officially started shooting for The Royals Season 2, marking her return as Ayesha Dhondi in the popular Netflix series. The actress took to social media to share a sneak peek from her shoot diaries, offering fans a first look at her comeback to the show’s glamorous world. Having featured in the first season, Nora’s reappearance has been eagerly anticipated by viewers who warmed to her character’s arc.

Nora Fatehi begins shooting for The Royals Season 2: First sneak peek from shoot diaries is here

The new season arrives at a high point in Nora’s career. Over the past few months, she has delivered a string of music releases and global appearances, including her FIFA World Cup 2026 journey. Her track ‘Siir Siir’ became part of the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album, while singles like ‘Champions’, ‘Locked In’ and ‘Slay to the Rhythm’ have kept her in heavy rotation across playlists and reels.

Now, with The Royals Season 2 on floors, Nora is stepping back into Ayesha’s shoes while continuing to share glimpses from the sets. Her shoot diaries have already given fans a taste of what’s to come, building anticipation for the next chapter of the royal family’s story.

The Royals is a 2025 Indian Hindi-language romantic comedy drama created by Pritish Nandy Communications. Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana and written by Neha Veena Sharma, the series features an ensemble cast including Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter, Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Vihaan Samat, Dino Morea and Milind Soman.

The narrative follows a financially strained royal family in modern-day India whose fortunes change when the heir partners with a hospitality entrepreneur to convert their ancestral palace into a luxury resort. The first season premiered on Netflix on May 9, 2025, setting the stage for fresh conflicts, romances and power plays in Season 2.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi steps out in New York for CFDA x New York Fashion Week event

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