The film is talked about for Shahid Kapoor's various outfits.

Shahid Kapoor is currently riding high on the success of Cocktail 2, with audiences falling in love with him all over again. Fans have been calling Kunal the quintessential Shahid Kapoor character they had been waiting for, a walking green flag whose effortless charm, warmth, and romantic appeal have struck all the right chords.

Decoding Shahid Kapoor’s fashion in Cocktail 2: From breezy vacation fits to wedding style goals

While his performance has won hearts, Shahid's fashion in the film has also become a major talking point. From easy-breezy vacation looks and impeccably tailored formals to elegant ethnic ensembles, every outfit has added to Kunal's irresistible appeal. Here's decoding some of his standout looks from the film.

The iconic ‘Jab Talak’ look

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In the song ‘Jab Talak’, Shahid served one of the film's most memorable fashion moments. He wore a reversible sleeveless shirt featuring two distinct print-a black patterned side and a brown floral side, paired with relaxed beige linen trousers detailed with subtle patchwork. The look perfectly captured carefree beach vibes while staying effortlessly stylish.

The vibrant ‘Mashooqa’ wardrobe

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If there was one song that screamed vacation fashion, it was ‘Mashooqa’. Shahid sported breezy, perfectly fitted shirts in rich shades like brick red and mustard yellow, pairing them with denim shorts for a relaxed yet polished aesthetic. The vibrant colour palette and laid-back styling made for the perfect Italian summer wardrobe.

Pink for Haldi? Shahid just made it the new trend

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Moving away from the predictable yellow haldi outfit, Shahid made a refreshing statement in a hot pink ensemble by Kunal Rawal. The outfit featured delicate mirror-work detailing that elevated its festive appeal while keeping it contemporary and elegant. It's safe to say he may have just started a new haldi fashion trend.

Bringing short printed kurtas back

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For the mehendi celebrations sequence in the film, Shahid embraced understated elegance in a printed short kurta paired by Anamika Khaana with white flared pants. The look struck the perfect balance between traditional and modern, proving that minimal styling can be just as impactful as heavily embellished festive wear.

Resort wear done right

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Throughout the Sicily vacation sequences, Shahid delivered a masterclass in resort dressing. From relaxed tank tops and printed shirts to loose-fit patterned trousers and the now-iconic sheer peach shirt seen in the film's posters and the ‘Leher’ song, every look embodied effortless holiday luxury.

Whether it was destination wedding fashion, romantic vacation dressing or relaxed resort wear, Cocktail 2 has once again cemented Shahid Kapoor's status as one of Bollywood's most stylish leading men. His wardrobe in the film doesn't just complement Kunal's character, it becomes an extension of his easy-going charm, making every outfit instantly aspirational.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon says the biggest compliment after Cocktail 2 was audiences seeing only Ally: “They didn’t see Kriti Sanon”

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