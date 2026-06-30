Zeenat Aman has once again voiced her support for live-in relationships, saying compatibility should come before marriage.

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman has once again spoken in favour of live-in relationships, reaffirming a stance that previously sparked widespread debate on social media. More than a year after her Instagram post recommending couples live together before marriage drew criticism from several quarters, including fellow actor Saira Banu, Zeenat has said she continues to believe that understanding compatibility is essential before making a lifelong commitment.

Zeenat Aman says live-in relationships are “more relevant than ever”

During a conversation with actor Shubra Aiyappa, Zeenat explained why she believes live-in relationships have become increasingly relevant in today's world. According to the actor, emotional and mental compatibility should take precedence before two people decide to marry.

Zeenat Aman on live-in relationship: “Ensure compatibility before making a legal commitment”

Sharing her views, Zeenat said, "In today's day and age and even in the past nothing lasts forever. You need to ensure compatibility before making a legal commitment. This is my view. You need to know whether you're compatible mentally and emotionally. If you're planning to have children, how will you raise them? What are your views on finances? If there is no compatibility, what's the point? Wouldn't you rather have five joyous years instead of fifteen miserable ones? That's what I believe."

She further spoke about the realities of long-term relationships, saying that romance alone cannot sustain a marriage.

"People think romance is going to last forever. Nothing lasts forever. Relationships are always a work in progress. There has to be give and take, adjustment, and compromise if things are to work. Relationships evolve. If you think the honeymoon phase is going to last forever, it doesn't," she added.

Her 2024 Instagram post sparked debate

Zeenat first shared her views publicly in April 2024 through an elaborate Instagram post that quickly became a talking point.

At the time, she wrote, "One of you asked me for relationship advice in the comments section of my last post. Here's a personal opinion I haven't previously shared. If you're in a relationship, I strongly recommend that you LIVE TOGETHER before getting married!"

She revealed that she had given the same advice to her sons, writing, "This is the same advice I've always given my sons, both of whom have had, or are in, live-in relationships. It just seems logical to me that before two people get their families and the government involved in their equation, they first put their relationship to the ultimate test."

Explaining her reasoning, Zeenat questioned whether couples truly know each other before marriage.

"It's easy to be the best version of yourself for a few hours a day. But can you share a bathroom? Weather the storm of a bad mood? Agree on what to eat for dinner every night? Keep the fire alive in the bedroom? Work through the million tiny conflicts that inevitably arise between two people living in close proximity? In short, are you actually compatible?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

She also acknowledged that her opinion may not align with conventional social expectations.

"I'm aware that Indian society is a little uptight about 'living in sin,' but then again, society is uptight about so many things! Log kya kahenge?" she had written.

Also Read: Zeenat Aman reveals her Hindu name Laliteshwari, recalls being raised by a devout Hindu mother: “I had a very international exposure”

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