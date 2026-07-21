Several members of the film fraternity have expressed solidarity with students following the July 20 clashes during the 'Chalo Sansad' march.

Following the violence that broke out during the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led 'Chalo Sansad' march near Parliament in Delhi on July 20, an increasing number of Bollywood celebrities have voiced their support for the students protesting over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak. While a few personalities had joined the demonstrations at Jantar Mantar before the march, many others turned to social media after the clashes, urging compassion, accountability, and a peaceful resolution to the ongoing issue.

Bollywood rallies behind CJP student protesters after Delhi violence; Bhumi Pednekar, Sonakshi Sinha, Diljit Dosanjh and more react

Actors Bhumi Pednekar, Diljit Dosanjh, Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Rohit Saraf, Sonam Bajwa, Sonakshi Sinha, Dia Mirza, and musician Vishal Dadlani are among the prominent names who have extended their support to the protesting youth. They have described the visuals from the protest as "deeply saddening" and raised concerns over the treatment of the demonstrators. Several others also expressed unease over the reported police action while reiterating that peaceful protest is a fundamental democratic right. Their voices join those of veteran actors Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj, who have also publicly joined the students to back them and have called for justice in the wake of the incident.

Diljit Dosanjh

Bhumi Pednekar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Satish Pednekkar (@bhumisatishpednekkar)



Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh

We stand in solidarity with the youth of our country.

Their voices deserve to be heard — loud, clear, and without fear. They are the heartbeat of our democracy and the true architects of our nation’s future.

Let us listen, support, and empower them. The energy, courage, and… — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 20, 2026



Huma Qureshi

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Saqib Saleem

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saqib Saleem (@saqibsaleem)



Sonakshi Sinha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)



Sonu Sood

Dia Mirza

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)



Rohit Saraf

Sonam Bajwa

Vishal Dadlani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VISHAL (@vishaldadlani)



Also Read: Anurag Kashyap reacts to CJP protest controversy with cryptic post questioning police action

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