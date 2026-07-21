Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest near Parliament in Delhi, which reportedly turned violent and has triggered a political debate across the country. Known for speaking candidly on social and political issues, Kashyap took to Instagram to express his views through a strongly-worded note, adding his voice to the growing reactions surrounding the incident.

Anurag Kashyap reacts to CJP protest controversy with cryptic post questioning police action

Sharing a post on his Instagram Stories, the filmmaker wrote in Hindi, “Wardi pehenne ke liye aatma ka, aatmiyta ka, sabka sauda karna padta hai. Maloom nahi tha. Kya ek police wala hai is desh mein jo khada ho ke bol sake main iss aadesh ka palan nahin karoonga kyonki ye galat hai (I did not know that wearing a uniform requires one to sell their soul, compassion, and everything else. Is there even one police officer in this country who can stand up and say, ‘I will not follow this order because it is wrong).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10)



This is not the first time Kashyap has spoken about up. Earlier this week, he had shared another cryptic message that read, “Ab hadd ho rahi hai (This has crossed all limits).” In the caption accompanying that post, he wrote, “Behre bhi itne behre nahin hotey, aur andhe bhi itne andhe nahin hotey. Jaanwar aur rakshason ke dil bhi itne patthar nahin hotey. Ye unse bhi badtar aadamkhor hain. Chup rehne mein sharam aaney lagi hai (Even the deaf are not this deaf, and even the blind are not this blind. Even animals and demons do not have hearts this hardened. They are worse than them. Remaining silent has started to feel shameful).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10)



For the unversed, the Cockroach Janata Party has been staging protests over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak. In a recent turn of events, a demonstration near Parliament turned violent, with injuries reported among both police personnel and protesters. While authorities have maintained that protesters became aggressive despite repeated warnings, students and demonstrators have alleged that police used force without provocation. As investigations and political exchanges continue, Kashyap's posts have added another prominent voice to the ongoing public discourse.

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap showers praise on Rao Bahadur; says, “It’s not a film, it’s an opera”

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